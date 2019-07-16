Natasha Lyonne drops 'inverse non-spoiler' about Russian Doll Season 2

The day when the show you both co-created and star in gets some serious Emmy attention would not be a bad one to repeat over and over. Even so, Natasha Lyonne seems fairly chill about the Netflix sensation Russian Doll receiving a whopping 13 Emmy nominations this morning. As a co-creator and writer of the series, it's probably a great feeling that two of the show's 13 nominations were for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Oh, and Lyonne also received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

How best to celebrate such a moment? By dropping a few hints about the show's second season, which Netflix greenlit last month.

Speaking with The Wrap, Lyonne first mentions how the detail-oriented nature of the show's multiple-timeline format allowed for so many different members of the Doll team to have their work recognized. Lyonne's journey as Nadia, a young woman trapped in a time loop, required the rules to be "very, very specific."

Lyonne co-created the series with Amy Poehler and Allison Silverman, and she notes that the look of the writers' room wasn't entirely sane as all of the details were being fleshed out: "... it was a huge undertaking, and it looked like A Beautiful Mind in there ... it got those red threads that make it look more like a serial killer had gotten involved with A Beautiful Mind."

Would she spill any details on the show's second season, set to take place after the first season's cliffhanger ending? Well, she does say what the show is not going to become. Don't expect a Sex in the Black Mirror City, or something like that. How will things go for Nadia and her friend Alan (Charlie Barnett)?

“Well, I can’t say much, we’re in early days,” Lyonne says. “I can say that Amy and I were in my apartment just 48 hours ago, so we’re definitely starting to get into it. And it’s very exciting to get to dive into her brain as a collaborator, that is a great joy in my life. I’m pretty excited about some of our early conversations and to see where they really lead by the time we start putting pen to paper in a dedicated way, once we get back into the room.”

She doesn't leave it there, however, adding, “But the early notes are pretty heavy. So it definitely does not become a show about dating in New York, I will say that. That is an anti-spoiler, an inverse non-spoiler. Not gonna become that. No shade on that! I’m just saying. It also is not going to be one of the prequels to Game of Thrones. So two things it’s not. I’ve now, by process of elimination, have given you a lot.”

So there we have it— do not expect timey-wimey NYC dating. You probably shouldn't expect to see any members of the Stark family, either.

Russian Doll's return date is not yet set, but the first season is streaming on Netflix right now.