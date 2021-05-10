Netflix goes inside 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines,' 'Jupiter's Legacy,' and 'Sweet Tooth' with trio of featurettes

Have you already consumed all of the latest Netflix content already? Did you have the Sweet Tooth trailer as an appetizer, scarf down the first season of Jupiter's Legacy for dinner, and serve up a scoop of The Mitchells vs. The Machines as dessert? If so, we've got a hefty midnight snack for you: all three projects have their own behind-the-scenes featurettes that we've compiled into one convenient place!

First up, we start with a shot-by-shot breakdown of the evil Furby fight in The Mitchells vs. The Machines with commentary by writer/director Mike Rianda and executive producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

"We found that the darker the scene was, the funnier it got," Rianda explains. "This comes from a real-life terror I had of Furby growing up. I didn't like it, so I tried putting it in the closet and it kept talking. I'm working out these emotions on a large scale with the very talented crew."

"It's shot like a horror film, which I think is great," adds Miller.

Watch now:

Video of Inside the Furby Fight In The Mitchells vs. The Machines | Netflix

Thanks to a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Mitchell family could very well return in a sequel. During a recent interview, Rianda joked about a possible crossover with the animated Spider-Verse (also produced by Lord and Miller).

Next up, we've got a behind-the-scenes look at the epic confrontation with Blackstar (Tyler Mane) in the first episode of Jupiter's Legacy. Did you know that it took an estimated three hours for Mane to be transformed into the nuclear-powered villain? "The transformation is well worth it," the actor explains. "Since I'm covered head-to-toe with prosthetics, the only way I keep cool is with a cooling unit. So...it's for real."

Watch now:

Video of Jupiter’s Legacy | Behind The Scenes: The Hilltop Battle | Netflix

Netflix has yet to renew the series for a second season, but is developing a number of film and television projects based on other Mark Millar comics. All eight episodes of Jupiter's Legacy Season 1 are currently available to stream.

And finally, we have Sweet Tooth, an adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book of the same name, which hits Netflix early next month. This featurette includes interviews with executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, as well as series director, Jim Mickle, and executive producer, Beth Schwartz. Set in a world ravaged by a deadly virus, the story follows a boy/deer hybrid who leaves the safety of his forest home and travels across what's left of the United States to learn more about his past.

"We heard there was this great graphic novel series and it just had this incredible emotional breadth of the storytelling," Downey Jr. says in the video below.

Watch now:

Video of Sweet Tooth | From DC Comic to Netflix Series

Sweet Tooth premieres Friday, June 4.