Netflix expands The Witcher universe with Season 2 clips, third season announcement & more at TUDUM

Netflix saved The Witcher news for last during Saturday’s big-ticket TUDUM event, but it definitely didn’t disappoint: In addition to expanding its wider Witcher universe, the streamer teased a whole slew of Geralt-related goodness while giving fans perhaps the biggest gift of all: official word that the series will be returning for a third season.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich revealed that Henry Cavill will reunite with his trusty horse Roach to swing back in the saddle for an officially green-lit Season 3, right alongside a fresh batch of Netflix teasers for the upcoming second season. We also got a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse that even showed off Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju in his new Witcher role as Nivellen.

Cavill hyped his new union with Ciri (Freya Allan), hinting that viewers may get more than they expected when Season 2 arrives on Dec. 17. “Witcher fans, I can assure you that the new season will be full of plenty of surprises,” he said in the setup to a behind-the-scenes clip.

Before we get to that, though, here’s the new Season 2 trailer, which merges scenes from Season 1 just to get you caught up:

Video of Road to Season 2 Trailer | The Witcher Road to Season 2 Trailer | The Witcher | Netflix on YouTube

And here’s Hivju, fresh from his iconic Game of Thrones role as Tormund Giantsbane and diving straight into creator Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher universe:

Video of Season 2 First Look Clip: Nivellen | The Witcher | Netflix Season 2 First Look Clip: Nivellen | The Witcher | Netflix on YouTube

And here’s even more of the fun stuff Cavill was teasing: a clip previewing the journey that Geralt and Ciri will be embarking on — now that destiny has finally brought them together:

Video of Season 2 First Look Clip: Geralt &amp; Ciri | The Witcher Season 2 First Look Clip: Geralt & Ciri | The Witcher | Netflix on YouTube

Because there’s no such thing as too much of The Witcher, Hissrich also shared Netflix’s larger plans to toss a coin toward more magical adventures on the Continent. “I'm so excited to tell you that we will be creating even more from The Witcher Universe with Netflix,” she said, confirming that the streamer is planning “a second Witcher anime film as well as a fun-filled kids & family series…We're so excited to continue to grow this universe and cannot wait for you to join us."

While we didn’t get a release date (or new footage) of The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s upcoming live-action prequel, showrunner Declan de Barra shared a little more info on how it’ll all connect with the larger Witcher storyline, while Netflix shared a fun clip of the Blood Origin set.

“The fun thing about Blood Origin is that we get to tell the story of what happened before the books, before the Conjunction of the Spheres — this big calamitous event that merged the world of monsters and men,” said de Barra. “And that is going to be the world of The Witcher: Blood Origin. We can't wait for you to see it.”

Yep, it’s a good time to be a fan of The Witcher. On top of everything Netflix shared at TUDUM, there’s also the upcoming animated prequel movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which delves into the backstory of Geralt’s revered mentor Vesemir. While there’s no firm release date, Nightmare of the Wolf is set for a 2021 Netflix premiere — just in time to complement Vesemir’s first appearance in Season 2 of the main series, where he’ll be played by Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve).

Tune up your lute and get ready to rock out with Jaskier: Season 2 of The Witcher premieres at Netflix on Dec. 17.

Click here to watch the full TUDUM livestream