WIRE Buzz: Netflix signs animation deal with Big Mouth studio; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier moved up; more

Netflix is about to get a lot more animation than just Castlevania and BoJack. The streaming giant has just signed an overall deal with Titmouse, the company fans might know for its work on both Netflix’s Big Mouth, its slew of Adult Swim shows like The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse, or the opening sequence of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Yeah, the one where the Fire Nation attacks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Titmouse will produce adult-oriented animated shows for Netflix (multiple, over a multi-year deal) while the streamer retains first-look options on all the company’s adult animated series. That means if Titmouse wants to make something new and weird, Netflix gets first dibs.

Netflix already has an in-house animation studio, but with a seasoned company on retainer, the streamer’s library of original animated shows could skyrocket — and since Big Mouth and BoJack have already done so well for it (both critically and popularly), fans can expect a surge. The first of many is the upcoming The Midnight Gospel, from Adventure Time’s Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell, which is a fantastical otherworldly interview show.

"When Netflix asked if we wanted to go steady, we were thrilled," Titmouse president and founder Chris Prynoski said in a statement. "When we asked if it could be an open relationship, they said, ‘Yeah, of course. It’s the 21st century, kid. That’s the only way we’ll have it.’ Now we are friends with benefits and I couldn’t be more stoked. This new and exciting relationship will help quench our relentless thirst for producing animated cartoons. Excuse me, I’m gonna go carve NF+TM on a tree now."

The Midnight Gospel is slated to premiere later this year.

Next, the scheduling shuffle has begun for 2020 in earnest. While movies more often get delayed or swapped around to avoid competition, a recent trend seen with the confident Disney+ Marvel series is schedule acceleration. First was WandaVision, now it’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Deadline reports that the spin-off series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan is now heading to the streaming service in August rather than later in the fall. As the Kari Skogland-directed series shows off the adventures of the new Captain America (or at least, the man that picked up the shield at the end of Endgame), fans will get to see the duo take on familiar villains (like Daniel Bruhl’s Baron Zemo) and newcomers alike.

Noah Mills is just the latest addition to a cast that includes Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell (who will be playing U.S. Agent AKA Super-Patriot), Desmond Chiam, and Miki Ishikawa.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier rockets ahead on mechanical wings to Disney+ in August.

Finally, some heartwarming news from the world of the Pokémon trading card game. Sure, attaching copious energies to various monsters and then searching a deck over and over again for the right combo pieces to end an opponent's team doesn't sound like the hardest task in gaming, but what if you were a mom that had no clue where to begin.

That's where Pam was at when she texted her daughter about attending the tournament that the latter planned to go to. When her daughter encouraged her to compete, Pam was game. And then it turned out she was more than game: she was good. The lovely story is documented below by the daughter in question, Caroline Director:

That's Pam, in the top eight finishers of the tournament, holding a slew of cards like an absolute champ. She wants to be the very best like no one ever was, and she's well on her way. In fact, she even beat her own daughter:

Now Pam is heading to regionals and, hopefully, she'll have obtained a baseball cap that she can dramatically turn around backwards before throwing out her ringer Pokémon and wiping out her foe. Regardless, it seems that Pam will have the support of the TCG community (and plenty of newfound social media fans) behind her. Pam! Pam! Pam!