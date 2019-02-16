Latest Stories

36805_Shazam__Shazam_POP_GLAM

New Funko figures could confirm full Shazam family for movie

Rich Sands
Feb 16, 2019

It looks like it might to be a family affair in the new Shazam! movie. As part of a rollout of announcements at Toy Fair this weekend, Funko revealed a new line of Pop figures tied to the upcoming DC Comics movie starring Zachary Levi. The seven figures include members of Shazam's super-family, characters who have not previously been confirmed as appearing in superhero form in the film.

In addition to Shazam himself and a exclusive retailer variant of the title character, figures are also coming for the magical versions of his pals Freddy, Mary, Darla, Eugene and Pedro. Though this is far from official confirmation that the costumed heroes will appear on screen, a Funko rep confirmed to SYFY WIRE that the toys are indeed based on the movie and not the comic books.

Shazam, aka the World's Mightiest Mortal, is a long-running magically powered character from comic book lore. His secret identity is Billy Batson, a young boy gifted with the powers of the gods by a mysterious wizard. When he says the word "Shazam" he's transformed into the Superman-esque hero best known for his childlike wonder at his abilities.

Chuck alum Levi plays Shazam in the film, and Asher Angel, a star of the Disney Channel series Andi Mack, takes on the role of Billy. The cast also includes Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Grace Fulton (Mary), Faithe Herman (Darla), Ian Chen (Eugene) and Cooper Andrews (Victor). Actors possibly playing the "adult" superhero versions of these characters have obviously not been announced, but a scroll through the film's IMDb page certainly gives some clues.

Though information about the characters has been closely guarded by the filmmakers, this potential twist shouldn't come as a huge surprise. DC recently launched a new Shazam comic series that features the same group, and it's being written by Geoff Johns, who in his previous capacity as DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer was a major force in getting the movie made.

Directed by David Sandberg, Shazam! opens on April 4.

