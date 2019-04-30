Noah Centineo has the power, confirms He-Man casting

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before breakout and upcoming Charlie’s Angels co-star Noah Centineo is heading to Eternia. The burgeoning heartthrob had been rumored to take up Prince Adam’s magical Power Sword in an upcoming film adaptation of the toy/comic/animated show called Masters of the Universe, but now Centineo has confirmed the news — on a talk show no less.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Centineo confirmed that yes, he’d be playing He-Man.

Take a look:

Video of Noah Centineo Reacts to Mark Ruffalo Comparisons, Becoming He-Man

“I have an affinity for being in my underwear,” the actor joked, referencing He-Man’s...unrestrictive apparel, but was otherwise quiet about the mysterious follow-up to/remake of the 1987 Dolph Lundgren vehicle.

Little is known about the film, though it’s said to be from directors Adam and Aaron Nee and writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, while writer/producer David S. Goyer also took a pass at an early draft. The actor, born in 1996, won’t bring any ‘80s baggage with him to the role — which means rumors that He-Man and Skeletor will be brothers in the new film might actually pan out.

What do you think of the new casting? Does Noah Centineo have the power? Or should the power return?