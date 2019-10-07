Latest Stories

Princess Leia Carrie Fisher Return of the Jedi
Linda Hamilton, Sarah Connor, The Terminator
scream_queen_mark-patton-2
Water balloon hits its target in Daybreak from Netflix
Con After Dark: Night 3 | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

NYCC 2019: Con After Dark Night 3

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 7, 2019

Sadly, New York Comic Con 2019 has now officially closed and we're all still sifting through the memorable moments, purchased comics, coveted clothing, cool collectibles, and wild cosplay pics that encapsulated the four-day spectacle at the Javits Center.

To help sort out the mad rush of epic eleventh hour events, announcements, and exclusive reveals that formed the better part of Sunday, SYFY WIRE: Con After Dark's super team is here and is sympathetic to your cries for more.

Take a load off and lounge around with Jordan Carlos, Jackie Jennings, and Caitlin Busch as they deliver all the geek news and nerdy fun that's fit to cram into their final segment, including word of Rachel Maddow's role in the new Batwoman series, Riverdale saying farewell to Luke Perry, a stimulating game of Nerd You Rather, cake baking with Kim-Joy, and more exceptional slices of con craziness.

Step inside and relive the rain of revelry!

