NYCC 2019: Marvel prepares to reshape the future with interior preview of super-sized 'Incoming' one-shot

Marvel Comics brought its roster of upcoming books to New York Comic Con, further teasing the 96-page one-shot titled Incoming. An interior page of the super-sized comic (said to shape the entire Marvel Universe through 2020) was shown at the publisher's "Next Big Thing" panel.

The major release was first announced at D23 Expo back in August.

"It's a murder mystery," said Al Ewing, who is just one of the many writers behind Incoming. "It's a whodunit, it's a howdunit, it's a whoguessedit, it's a whydunit. We start off with a classic mystery, and it balloons out of there into something that touches the entire Marvel Universe."

"If you guys are enjoying Absolute Carnage, Incoming has a very integral piece of that, a little bit of the fallout," added Donny Cates. "You'll be able to see some of the massive consequences of the events of Absolute Carnage in Incoming."

"Without spoiling anything, he has been a character who's appeared in the Marvel Universe before," finished Dan Slott, referring to the person whose death kicks off the entire story.

Check out the interior page, drawn by Humberto Ramos, below. Jim Cheung and others also handled the book's artwork.

Credit: Josh Weiss

Incoming goes on sale this December. It was co-written by Dan Slott, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Greg Pak, Eve L. Ewing, Matt Rosenberg, Ed Brisson, Saladin Ahmed, Tini Howard, Jonathan Hickman, Donny Cates, and Jason Aaron.

From there, panel attendees also learned about Venom Island (arriving in December as well) from Cates and Mark Bagley; Iron Man 2020 from Slott, Christos Gage, and Pete Woods; Marvels X from Alex Ross, Jim Krueger, and Well-Bee; and Ewing's refresh of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The latter three books go on sale in January 2020.

Cates closed out the panel by pulling Mjolnir out from beneath the table to announce that he's writing a brand-new Thor series with artwork from Nic Klein (Deadpool, Captain America). Aside from Venom, Cates said that the hammer-wielding god of thunder is the Marvel character he's been dying to write for ever since he was a kid. Issue #1 of the thunderous comic arrives in January. As a result, Cates is leaving Guardians of the Galaxy and leaving it in the able hands of Ewing.

“I will say that following Jason Aaron on Thor is, perhaps, amongst one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done in my life," joked Cates, eventually adding that he's ramping things up to 11 for this passion project. "My main thing, right now, is not to screw it up ... If you thought Thanos Wins was big, you haven’t seen anything yet."

Credit: Marvel Comics

