NYCC 2019: Wonder Woman: Bloodlines delivers power-packed world premiere
Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
NYCC 2019: Wonder Woman: Bloodlines delivers power-packed world premiere

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Oct 4, 2019
Grab the lasso of truth, and fire up the invisible jet! Wonder Woman is back, and this time it's in the form of DC's latest animated film. Rosario Dawson returns to voice the role for the sixth time in Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, which had its world premiere at New York Comic Con 2019. Of course, SYFY WIRE was there to witness all of the action. 

The new feature (taking place after The Death and Return of Superman) is co-directed by Sam Liu (Reign of the Supermen) and Justin Copeland (Batman: Hush), with a script by Mairghread Scott. Jeffrey Donovan voices Steve Trevor, and the cast also includes Adrienne C. Moore as Etta Candy, Mozhan Marno as Dr. Cyber, Courtenay Taylor as Dr. Poison, and Marie Avgeropoulis as Silver Swan. 

The movie is very much in the same vein as all of the other DC animated features, and the animation and voice talent is certainly of the same quality. Wonder Woman's origins are told in a slightly different fashion here — a modern day Steve Trevor still winds up on Themyscira, and he is found (and instantly smitten) with Diana. He's not fighting in World War I, though — instead, he's chasing something else. 

Rather than see Steve condemned, Diana helps him escape, and she also offers to help him fight for the world of men. Soon enough, she's in our world, changing up her costume, and ready to be like "that nut in Gotham," as one character says. We flash forward even more, and the hero known as Wonder Woman is fully established. She's already fought Darkseid, but a new threat rises. With the help of Dr. Cyber and Dr. Poison, a former protege of hers begins to turn into the villainous Silver Swan...and the only way to save her is to return to Themyscira. 

There was a brief panel following the premiere, including Dawson, Liu, Copeland, Scott, Moore, Avgeropoulis, Marno, and Taylor. 

The creators all agreed that this film has taken a long time to get here, but that they had to find a way to execute it that would give it the necessary heart. It couldn't be like another Batman or Superman film, there had to have an element of knowledgeable compassion. "Fighting is her last option, but it is an option," Scott said, adding that Wonder Woman continually reaching out to people only makes her stronger. The movie is packed with villains, and Scott was also quick to point out that Diana has a much better rogue's gallery than people generally think. 

Liu (who is directing the upcoming Superman: Red Son) remarked on the various action scenes, saying that the movie had a little bit of every kind of action scene, both big and small. 

Avgeropoulis was very excited, as this is the first time she's voicing a role in a movie...she was grateful that it was in a movie of this quality. Moore, playing the first African American version of Etta Candy, said that it was "very empowering" for her to be a part of this storytelling, and was happy to show that Etta is smart, and "not just the stereotypes that we play in television and film." 

How has Dawson now made the role of Diana her own? "I've always loved Wonder Woman," she said, going on to mention how she uses breath to establish her vulnerability. "It's been an incredible gift, truly." 

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines will be available for digital purchase starting Oct. 5, and then on 4K and Blu-ray Combo Packs Oct. 22. Making the deal even sweeter is the fact that it will come packaged with an animated short called Death, based on the classic Sandman character created by Neil Gaiman

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

