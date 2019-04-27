Latest Stories

Avengers: Endgame

Objects in Space 4/27/19: Some people move on, but not us

Contributed by
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
Apr 27, 2019

Honestly, if you're doing anything this weekend it's more than likely participating in the greatest events in the nerdverse: Avengers: Endgame and oh, that big battle coming up on Game of Thrones. Otherwise, you might have to bury your head in the proverbial sand and wait for all the geeky fervor to die down — because these are the things everyone's going to be talking about around the metaphorical watercooler (does anyone's office actually have those anymore?) come Monday.

Check out some fun reads below to fuel your knowledge for those inevitable workplace convos:

- A hearty thank you to Earth’s mightiest heroes after Avengers: Endgame. No spoilers within. (Much Ado About Cinema)
- CAN the Night King get it on Game of Thrones, though? (Pajiba)
- Is Thor more than just a joke in Avengers: Endgame? Spoilers within. (Vanity Fair)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

