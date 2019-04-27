Objects in Space 4/27/19: Some people move on, but not us

Honestly, if you're doing anything this weekend it's more than likely participating in the greatest events in the nerdverse: Avengers: Endgame and oh, that big battle coming up on Game of Thrones. Otherwise, you might have to bury your head in the proverbial sand and wait for all the geeky fervor to die down — because these are the things everyone's going to be talking about around the metaphorical watercooler (does anyone's office actually have those anymore?) come Monday.

Check out some fun reads below to fuel your knowledge for those inevitable workplace convos:

