Old: M. Night Shyamalan asks 'What's my age again?' in latest chilling trailer for his new genre flick

Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan takes the "feel old yet?" meme to an unprecedented level with the official trailer for his next genre flick, Old. Based on Sandcastle (a 2013 French graphic novel created by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters), the film is set on a secluded and seemingly idyllic beach that soon takes on a sinister nature when visitors to its sandy shore begin to age at an alarming rate.

It's a reverse Benjamin Button situation that the characters need to reverse before they shrivel up and die. The project is Shyamalan's second time adapting an established property for the big screen — the first one being 2010's The Last Airbender for Nickelodeon.

Watch now:

Video of Old - Official Trailer [HD]

"The premise was so powerful, of these people that went to this beach and their experience that happens on that day in the beach… I thought it was very frightening and emotional, and the ideas just started coming, and I tracked down the owner, and the person that wrote it," the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "It was just a beautiful thing, and kind of touching, that it came from my daughters, this story about getting older very, very quick."

Old features an international cast of Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country), Aaron Pierre (Krypton), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (The Affair) and Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night in Soho).

Credit: Universal Pictures

All things considered, the movie had a pretty quick turnaround, with production kicking off in the Dominican Republic last September amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming wrapped a little less than two months later and a teaser trailer was ready to air for the Super Bowl in early February of this year.

Old packs up the car and heads for the beachside aging vortex Friday, July 23.