Psyshock! Olivia Munn says she had to teach X-Men: Apocalypse creators key Psylocke details

X-Men: Apocalypse perhaps left fans wanting more from its central mutants. But while it may be best known for a big, blue Oscar Isaac, one of its more under-served characters was Olivia Munn’s Psylocke. Psylocke appeared as one of Apocalypse’s Four Horsemen, Pestilence, and didn’t really have ... lines. That may have been because the people responsible for giving them to her didn't know very much about Psylocke — at least according to Munn, who recently addressed her experience with the film and its creators’ familiarity with her character during a fan Q&A sponsored by GQ.

When Munn wasn’t encouraging fan theories linking her Iron Man 2 cameo to her X-Men appearance (apparently that journalist was actually Betsy Braddock the whole time), she was relating to the frustrating experience of movies and TV shows adapting comics without the proper knowledge of the lifelong devotee.

Take a look, beginning at the 1:30 mark of the video below:

Video of Olivia Munn Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter | GQ

“When I was doing X-Men,” said Munn, “I was actually surprised that the director and the writer didn’t even know that Psylocke had a twin brother.” Braddock’s twin Brian, aka Captain Britain, was the title character of the comic in which she made her debut. This, despite the complex timelines, universes, and retcons of the comic universe, has remained a consistent part of the telepathic character.

Munn, who’s been a fan of the character since childhood and sought out the role (she even picked it over appearing in Deadpool), was taken a little aback that controversial X-Men helmer Bryan Singer and longtime franchise scribe Simon Kinberg just didn’t know much about who she was going to play. “I had to talk to them about a lot of different things about Psylocke and some other parts of the world that they didn’t even know,” Munn said, “and that, as a fan, was very frustrating.”

While the video is full of Munn debunking falsehoods about herself online, it looks like she also needed to take the time during her working hours to clue creators in on some mutant lore.