Andy Samberg is stuck in a time loop in first trailer for Hulu's sci-fi comedy 'Palm Springs'

Sorry Groundhog Day's Bill Murray and Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne, there's a new time loop in town and it's trapped Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti in a sci-fi comedy with a fresh new trailer. And this time around, there's a raunchy, clever rom-com at its core!

Palm Springs, which broke the Sundance Film Festival sales record by a very fitting $.69, sees the duo stuck together by mysterious forces as they relive the same day over and over and over again. Fans who're afraid they'll be reliving the same premise over and over again might want to check out the trailer for director Max Barbakow and writer Andy Siara's take on the familiar time-distorting trope.

Check it out:

Video of Palm Springs - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original Film

Yes, it's "one of those infinite time loop situations" that fans have definitely heard about.

So these two are trapped in a loop with nothing to do but learn about each other, goof off, waste time, and try not to fall asleep (and thereby reset the day) too often. There does look to be a bit of the tragic element that always wheedles its way into films like these, but ultimately the movie looks like it should be a romantic, funny romp from The Lonely Island guys and a Black Mirror breakout.

Palm Springs also stars J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher.

Palm Springs starts playing over and over again when it hits Hulu on July 10.