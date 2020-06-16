Latest Stories

David Koepp
Tag: Podcast
WIRE Buzz: David Koepp doing 'Yard Work' for Audible; Image's Descender down with TV; more
Battlestar Galactica: Razor
Tag: Podcast
Battlestar Galacticast: Revisiting 'Razor'
Ecco the Dolphin
Tag: Games
Ecco the Dolphin's creator wants a movie for the alien-fighting, nature-loving hero
EndeavorRX
Tag: Games
Play your medicine! FDA leveling up with first prescription video game
Palm Springs
More info i
Credit: Hulu
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Andy Samberg is stuck in a time loop in first trailer for Hulu's sci-fi comedy 'Palm Springs'

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jun 16, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Palm Springs
Tag: Andy Samberg
Tag: Cristin Milioti
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Hulu

Sorry Groundhog Day's Bill Murray and Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne, there's a new time loop in town and it's trapped Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti in a sci-fi comedy with a fresh new trailer. And this time around, there's a raunchy, clever rom-com at its core!

Palm Springs, which broke the Sundance Film Festival sales record by a very fitting $.69, sees the duo stuck together by mysterious forces as they relive the same day over and over and over again. Fans who're afraid they'll be reliving the same premise over and over again might want to check out the trailer for director Max Barbakow and writer Andy Siara's take on the familiar time-distorting trope.

More Trailers

Ghosts of War
Trailers: Ghosts of War haunts WWII; Archive trailer channels Ex Machina; and more
Dorothy Doom Patrol S2
Doom Patrol is back, and headed to HBO Max, in first trailer for Season 2

Check it out:

Yes, it's "one of those infinite time loop situations" that fans have definitely heard about.

So these two are trapped in a loop with nothing to do but learn about each other, goof off, waste time, and try not to fall asleep (and thereby reset the day) too often. There does look to be a bit of the tragic element that always wheedles its way into films like these, but ultimately the movie looks like it should be a romantic, funny romp from The Lonely Island guys and a Black Mirror breakout.

Palm Springs also stars J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher.

Palm Springs starts playing over and over again when it hits Hulu on July 10.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Palm Springs
Tag: Andy Samberg
Tag: Cristin Milioti
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Hulu

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker