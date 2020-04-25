New Podcast Episodes

Mauldalorian (The Clone Wars 7.10)

Our heroes (Brian, Caitlin, and Matt) discuss how Star Wars: The Clone Wars has officially caught up with Revenge of the Sith, and then they catch up with some destiny of their own. They're all phantom apprentices this week — and Rey Snootles is pulling the wires. Join them or die.
More Episodes

BONUS: A Special Table Read of '33'

What happens when Marc and Tricia get Edward James Olmos (Admiral Adama), James Callis (Gaius Baltar), Jamie Bamber (Lee Adama), Katee Sackhoff (Kara Thrace), Michael Trucco (Samuel T. Anders), Rekha Sharma (Tory Foster), Bodhi
More Episodes

BONUS: Jonah Ray and Pooka Lives!

Who Won the Week has been on a bit of a break, but it's coming back bigger and better than ever! To kick it off, we're sharing a special interview we had with Jonah Ray talking about his new roll in Into the Dark Pooka Lives.
More Episodes
Featured Podcasts
Battlestar Galacticast podcast

Battlestar Galacticast

BSG star Tricia Helfer and TV writer/journalist Marc Bernardin do an episode-by-episode rewatch of Battlestar Galactica in its entirety, diving deep into the themes of the award-winning sci-fi classic and revealing behind
...read more
Who Won The Week? podcast

Who Won the Week

Each week the staff of SYFY WIRE present their case for what from the world of sci-fi, fantasy and horror won the week.
...read more
Behind the Panel podcast

Behind the Panel Podcast

*BEHIND THE PANEL* is a SYFY WIRE podcast documentary series that celebrates everything comics. Guests include legendary DC/Marvel writers and artists (like Jim Lee, Frank Miller, and Neal Adams), hit creator-owned stars (including Karen Berger, Pia Guerra, and Becky Cloonan), as well as the
...read more
All Podcasts
DaysofEverythingElse_3000x3000_v2_3

15 Days of Everything Else

We've gone through every movie in the MCU; swung through all of the Spider-Man movies, and zipped through the many timelines of X-Men, but now it's time for us to catch up on everything else we haven't talked about yet. 15 days for the 15 (pre-MCU) Marvel movies.      
...read more
Battlestar Galacticast podcast

Battlestar Galacticast

BSG star Tricia Helfer and TV writer/journalist Marc Bernardin do an episode-by-episode rewatch of Battlestar Galactica in its entirety, diving deep into the themes of the award-winning sci-fi classic and revealing behind
...read more
Behind the Panel podcast

Behind the Panel Podcast

*BEHIND THE PANEL* is a SYFY WIRE podcast documentary series that celebrates everything comics. Guests include legendary DC/Marvel writers and artists (like Jim Lee, Frank Miller, and Neal Adams), hit creator-owned stars (including Karen Berger, Pia Guerra, and Becky Cloonan), as well as the
...read more
BoardingParty_3000x3000

Boarding Party

Most comedians are frakking geeks. Join host Jackie Jennings for SYFY WIRE’s Boarding Party, where we talk to some of today’s funniest people about their secret (or not so secret) genre obsessions. Premieres Wednesday, May 15th. Available wherever you get your podcasts.  
...read more
ColonyOfficial_3000x3000

Colony: The Official Podcast

Join SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett and members of the cast and crew of USA's Colony for an episodic breakdown of Season 2 and Season 3 of the alien invasion drama.
...read more
Days Of Marvel podcast

Days of Marvel

SYFY WIRE’s DAYS OF MARVEL is here to help you prepare for some of the biggest Marvel movies of the summer. Avengers: Endgame, Dark Phoenix, Spider-Man: Far From Home - we just can’t wait. So leading up to those movies, we’re binging everything that’s come before it. Subscribe now and
...read more
DeadlyClassOfficial_3000x3000

Deadly Class Podcast

Deadly Class creator Rick Remender joins hosts Jackie Jennings and Max Tedaldi for SYFY WIRE’s Deadly Class podcast - the official podcast of SYFY’s Deadly Class. Each week, we break down the latest episode of the show, as well as talk to the cast & creators, getting you all the insider
...read more
EveryDayAnimation_3000x3000_orange

Every Day Animation

Every other month, SYFY WIRE will be tackling a new subject for it's EVERY DAY series. Starting in April, host, Dany Roth, will talk with a new guest, every day, about a different cartoon for EVERY DAY ANIMATION. So, even if
...read more
everyday_horror_logo_3000x3000_001a

Every Day Horror

In the month of October, horror fans challenge themselves to watch a horror movie every day leading up to Halloween. Every Day Horror is a SYFY WIRE podcast that makes watching 31 horror movies in 31 days into the conversation
...read more
Forgotten Women of Genre cover media

Forgotten Women of Genre

Whether it's the famous chords of a theme song or the ominous sound of Vader's breath, the geekverse as we know it wouldn't exist without the work or ingenuity of many women who sadly didn't become household names. Throughout each episode of Forgotten Women of Genre we bring you the stories
...read more
Geeksplain cover media

Geeksplain

Welcome to SYFY WIRE's Geeksplain! Each week, we break down everything there is to know about a certain topic, franchise, character, or overall genre phenomenon in science fiction, fantasy and horror. It's everything you ever wanted to know, but were too embarrassed to ask.   
...read more
Jabba the Pod cover media

Jabba the Pod

Join our heroes (SYFY WIRE’s Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) for a celebratory visit to the world of Star Wars each and every week, where they’ll cover everything going on in the galaxy far, far away. The Rise of Skywalker? On it. Big news? They’ll have it. New episode
...read more
Just a Couple of Arselings podcast

Just a Couple of Arselings

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Relive every battle, every backstab, and every thirst trap. Subscribe now so you don't miss out on any delicious moments; and remember, destiny is all.  
...read more
GameofThrones_3000x3000

Making the Eight

Ok, so maybe you missed the first SEVEN seasons of the most talked about television show in history. Or maybe you just forgot some details. Either way, it's a week before Season 8, you don't have time to binge. But don't
...read more
PBB_3000x3000

Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast

Tara Bennett, SYFY WIRE's Sr. Producer, hosts the official podcast of HISTORY's new series, PROJECT BLUE BOOK. A TCA member and the author of more than 28 official books on the making of television and film, Bennett conducts
...read more
RevisitingApollo11_3000x3000

Revisiting Apollo 11

5 stories from the Apollo 11 mission that have been overshadowed by the gargantuan accomplishment of landing on the moon are finally being told with the help of SYFY Wire's contributor, Phil Plait, and host Karama Horne.  
...read more
Strong Female Characters podcast

Strong Female Characters

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti
...read more
WIREFromTheCon_3000x3000

SYFY WIRE From the Con

SYFY WIRE from the Con showcases SYFY WIRE’s con coverage from across the country. Subscribe and stay in the loop with the latest trailer drops, announcements, and all the other can’t miss moments. SYFY WIRE from the Con showcases SYFY WIRE’s con coverage from across the
...read more
12Monkeys_logo_3000x3000

Talking Monkeys

Talking Monkeys is the official podcast for SYFY's original series, 12 Monkeys. Featuring co-creator and showrunner Terry Matalas as well as various cast members, each installment of Talking Monkeys dives deep into a specific episode with discussion, revelations, backstage secrets, things you
...read more
The Churn podcast

The Churn

SYFY WIRE hosts an episode by episode breakdown of THE EXPANSE. The Expanse returns with Season 4 on December 13th on Amazon Prime.
...read more
FandomFiles_3000x3000

The Fandom Files

A podcast about people who really, really love stuff — and the people who make that stuff. We dive into the world of geek fan culture, interviewing both devoted fans and creators about their favorite comics, movies, TV shows,
...read more
ThroughTheLookingGlass_3000x3000

Through the Looking Glass: A Lost Retrospective

A six-episode retrospective on the TV show */Lost/* hosted by SYFY WIRE's Senior Producer, *Tara Bennett* [1], and renowned TV critic, *Maureen Ryan* [2]. Fifteen-years ago, */Lost/* changed the television landscape and its
...read more
Who Won The Week? podcast

Who Won the Week

Each week the staff of SYFY WIRE present their case for what from the world of sci-fi, fantasy and horror won the week.
...read more
Wynonna Earp podcast

Wynonna Earp: The Official Podcast

Heads up, Earpers! SYFY Fangrrls presents the Official Wynonna Earp post-show podcast! Each week, host Katie Wilson - occasionally joined by cast, creators, and other Wynonna Earp superfans - recaps the latest ep and dives deep into the wonderful world of Waverly. Whiskey & donuts optional.
...read more