It's morphin' time: Power Rangers franchise getting new film, TV reboot

Jacob Oller
Oct 20, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
It's morphin' time! The Power Rangers, who have taken innumerable forms since they made their stateside transformation from Japan's Super Sentai into the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, are getting another reboot — this time under the command of one creator.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Entwistle is taking over the colorful '90s franchise on both film and TV. Entwistle is the creator behind Netflix's It’s the End of the F***ing World adaptation and director of its superpowered I Am Not Okay with This series — two teen-centric shows with a genre bent. Now he's set to create a new shared universe of adaptations for the Rangers on screens both big and small under Hasbro's recently acquired production banner eOne.

Entwistle had been planning and developing a Rangers movie at Paramount, but now things have grown in scope and shifted under eOne — bringing the project even closer to home for toy titan Hasbro.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property,” eOne film president Nick Meyer and eOne global television president Michael Lombardo said in a joint statement. “Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favourite brands and build entertainment universes around them."

The first of those storytellers is Entwistle, whose plans for the beloved and nostalgia-laden franchise involve bringing "the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success."

No word on when these plans may start heading into fruition, but here's hoping they're more successful than the 2017 film reboot that tried a darker PG-13 tone — and had a so-so box office and critical reception.

 

