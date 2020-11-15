Question your own existence with this adaptable Butter Robot inspired by Rick and Morty

Confront the crushing existentialism of humanity's ultimate purpose Earth with your very own butter-passing robot inspired by Rick and Morty's first season. Teaming up with Digital Dream Labs, Adult Swim has created a working and to-scale replica of the tiny, breakfast-related machine that Rick Sanchez (voiced by series co-creator Justin Roiland) whips up in the cold open of "Something Ricked This Way Comes."

The one-eyed robot inquires about its purpose and Rick replies, "You pass butter." The robot looks down, absolutely crushed by its menial existence, and says, "Oh my God." Already used to the trivial and insignificant nature of all life in the multiverse, Rick takes a bite of freshly-buttered pancake and responds: "Yeah, welcome to the club, pal." It's rather bleak and nihilistic, but that's classic Rick and Morty for ya!

"Our partnership with Digital Dream Labs gave us the opportunity to deliver the creative storytelling of Rick and Morty in an incredibly unexpected way that we believe will not only resonate with fans, but ultimately deepen their engagement with the property,” Robert Oberschelp, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Product, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, said in a statement. "The Butter Robot is not only innovative, but a really fun way to pass the butter."

And this isn't just some stationary figure meant to spruce up your desk your curio shelf. No. As stated above, this Butter Robot (unveiled during Adult Swim Festival this weekend) is fully functional and able to remove the butter-passing onus from any early morning breakfast table. Per the release, it comes with a "complex emotion engine" that allows the treaded bot to adapt to its surroundings and become more "self-aware" over time. After a while, it can go all Skynet by thinking for itself and choosing to "rebel" against certain commands.

"It will kill everyone you love," Roiland joked in an unboxing video (see below). "It'll find a knife in your own kitchen."

Other specs include the following:

Selectable Control Modes - Using the complimentary mobile app, fans can select from three control modes (Direct Control, Coding, Passing) to relay a variety of commands to their robot companion.

Using the complimentary mobile app, fans can select from three control modes (Direct Control, Coding, Passing) to relay a variety of commands to their robot companion. Passing Mode - The Butter Robot will listen for and respond to the phrase “Pass the Butter” and will react by passing its butter stick to the fan who spoke.

Direct Control - This mode allows fans to experience life from the robot's perspective; "driving" the Butter Robot and performing pre-programmed animations (dances, picking up the butter), all while watching from its integrated camera.

This mode allows fans to experience life from the robot's perspective; “driving" the Butter Robot and performing pre-programmed animations (dances, picking up the butter), all while watching from its integrated camera. Coding Mode - Fans can use block coding to relay a series of commands to the Butter Robot.

Movement - In addition to passing the butter, Butter Robot has a combination of mechanical designs that allow it to move its head, torso and arms like a human.

In addition to passing the butter, Butter Robot has a combination of mechanical designs that allow it to move its head, torso and arms like a human. Voice - Identical to the voice used in Rick and Morty, fans will enjoy Butter Robot’s distinct voice as it interacts with its surroundings or parrots phrases relayed through the mobile app's text-to-voice feature.

"The partnership with Adult Swim has been one of the coolest we've ever done at Digital Dream Labs. We're all huge fans of Rick and Morty and collaborating with the show creators has been great. We’re all very eager for fans of the show to meet the Butter Robot,” added Dr. Jacob Hanchar, co-founder and CEO of Digital Dream Labs.

Fans can pre-order the limited edition product right here for $147.

Under the terms of the 70-episode deal from 2018, production for Rick and Morty's fifth and sixth seasons is currently underway. Adult Swim has yet to announce premiere date for Season 5, but co-creator Dan Harmon recently stated that, for once, the series is actually ahead of schedule.