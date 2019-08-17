Latest Stories

Richard Williams Screen grab
Tag: Movies
Roger Rabbit creator Richard Williams dies, age 86
Supergirl via The CW
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/17
Zombie Tidal Wave Sharknado
Tag: Movies
Is Zombie Tidal Wave's Ian Ziering low-key building a Sharknado Cinematic Universe?
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Tag: Science
Jurassic Park-scale world of underground volcanoes has now been unearthed
Richard Williams Screen grab
More info i
Richard Williams as seen in the trailer for his film, "Prologue" 
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Roger Rabbit creator Richard Williams dies, age 86

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Alexis Sottile
Aug 17, 2019

The groundbreaking animator Richard Williams, whose work on Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, The Pink Panther and more earned him three Oscars, died Friday at the age of 86. His family reports to The Guardian that he passed away at home in Bristol, England. 

Born in Toronto, Canada in the 1930's, Williams moved to England in his twenties. In addition to his three Oscars, Williams was a three time winner of England's prestigious Bafta award, one of which was for his work on Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, the film for which he won two of his Oscars after having served as it's animation director and the creator of the iconic animated-couple-to-watch in 1988: Roger and Jessica Rabbit. 

More who framed roger rabbit

Robert Zemeckis Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Robert Zemeckis says Disney's got a great script for a Roger Rabbit sequel they'll probably never make
Dec 31, 2018
robin-hood-disney
Frak, Marry, Kill: Animated Baes edition
Sep 20, 2018

It cannot be overstated to say how revolutionary Who Framed Roger Rabbit? was for audiences at it's debut in 1988. Never before had animation and live action film been blended so seemlessly, and the story itself (written by Jeffrey Price, Peter S. Seaman, and Gary K. Wolf) of a cartoon character named Roger Rabbit who gets framed in a film noir style set up involving friction between humans in Hollywood and the animated denizen of  nearby Toon Town was a genius vehicle for such a breakthrough in film technology. As reported by Vulture on the occasion of the thirty year anniversary of the film in 2018, three specific techniques developed by Williams and his colleagues are still in use today as a means to blend the ever increasing use of CGI into live action storytelling. 

Prior to his work on this trendsetting, and eminently enjoyable, film, Williams animated the title sequences for The Return of the Pink Panther and The Pink Panther Strikes Again, and also worked on Casino Royale. The Guardian reports that he was working on projects and animating all the way up to the day of his death. 

 

 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: who framed roger rabbit
Tag: animation
Tag: obituary

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: