Roger Rabbit creator Richard Williams dies, age 86

The groundbreaking animator Richard Williams, whose work on Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, The Pink Panther and more earned him three Oscars, died Friday at the age of 86. His family reports to The Guardian that he passed away at home in Bristol, England.

Born in Toronto, Canada in the 1930's, Williams moved to England in his twenties. In addition to his three Oscars, Williams was a three time winner of England's prestigious Bafta award, one of which was for his work on Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, the film for which he won two of his Oscars after having served as it's animation director and the creator of the iconic animated-couple-to-watch in 1988: Roger and Jessica Rabbit.

It cannot be overstated to say how revolutionary Who Framed Roger Rabbit? was for audiences at it's debut in 1988. Never before had animation and live action film been blended so seemlessly, and the story itself (written by Jeffrey Price, Peter S. Seaman, and Gary K. Wolf) of a cartoon character named Roger Rabbit who gets framed in a film noir style set up involving friction between humans in Hollywood and the animated denizen of nearby Toon Town was a genius vehicle for such a breakthrough in film technology. As reported by Vulture on the occasion of the thirty year anniversary of the film in 2018, three specific techniques developed by Williams and his colleagues are still in use today as a means to blend the ever increasing use of CGI into live action storytelling.

Prior to his work on this trendsetting, and eminently enjoyable, film, Williams animated the title sequences for The Return of the Pink Panther and The Pink Panther Strikes Again, and also worked on Casino Royale. The Guardian reports that he was working on projects and animating all the way up to the day of his death.