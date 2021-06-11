You're gonna need to pack an extra diaper for this Rugrats-themed escape room: First look

What better way to celebrate 30 years of Rugrats than by immersing yourself in the world of the classic Nickelodeon TV series? While the viewers who once watched the original cartoon are no longer children themselves (they're now "growed ups"), Nick is very much aware of its millennial fan base, which continues to show fierce loyalty to the network's retro programming.

That's why they partnered up with The Escape Game for a nostlagic Rugrats-themed escape room that pays homage to three decades of toddler-centric tales featuring Tommy, Chucky, Phil, Lil, Angelica, Susie, and the rest. Titled Rugrats: Search for The Losted Toys, the experience begins with (what else?) a rather mean trick pulled by Angelica. She's hidden all of the babies' toys, including her beloved Cynthia doll, and it's up to them to track everything down before Grandpa Lou wakes up from his nap and realizes they've escaped from the playpen.

Ahead of the grand opening next week, SYFY WIRE is excited to debut 10 exclusive images from the space, which is chock full of references from the RugratsVerse (Tommy's famous screwdriver; Reptar; and Didi's favorite child psychologist, Dr. Lipschitz to name a few). Take a look in the gallery below:



Credit: Nickelodeon/The Escape Game Credit: Nickelodeon/The Escape Game Credit: Nickelodeon/The Escape Game Credit: Nickelodeon/The Escape Game Credit: Nickelodeon/The Escape Game Credit: Nickelodeon/The Escape Game Credit: Nickelodeon/The Escape Game Credit: Nickelodeon/The Escape Game Credit: Nickelodeon/The Escape Game Credit: Nickelodeon/The Escape Game hide thumbnails show thumbnails

"Everyone at The Escape Game is so excited about Rugrats: Search for the Losted Toys," Teddy Cheek, Senior Director of Marketing at The Escape Game, tells SYFY WIRE. "Creating a Rugrats escape room was so fun for our team and sometimes, it's hard to believe that this is actually our job. The game brings the world of Rugrats to life in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary and it's full of callbacks and Easter eggs like Reptar, Spike’s house, and even Angelica’s Cynthia doll. We're very proud of the game and cannot wait to watch our guests attempt to escape their playpen and find the ‘losted toys.’”

Losted Toys opens next Friday — June 18 — and will run through Jan. 2, of next year with physical locations in Las Vegas (The Forum Shops at Caesar’s Palace) and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (King of Prussia Mall). There's also a virtual option for fans living around the world. Refreshments won't be provided, so you'll have to bring your own Reptar Bars.

Click here for more info.

Rugrats was recently rebooted for Paramount+ (the first five episodes are now streaming).