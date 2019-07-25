Tears in rain: 8 of our favorite moments from Rutger Hauer's career

Though he was most famous for his unforgettable turn as Roy Batty in Blade Runner, there was so much more to the career of Rutger Hauer. He died last week at the age of 75, but he leaves behind a body of work that any actor would be proud of. He may have gained notoriety for playing a synthetic replicant, but his work was truly and deeply human.

On this sad occasion, we've decided to go through his career and celebrate him by taking a look at some of our favorite scenes from the films that he appeared in. From 1969 until his death (he has several credits listed as still pending, or being in-production), Hauer left behind a rich legacy, and it didn't always come from the realms of genre.

We're looking at all of it, and we're not ranking, either. There will be no numbers, no winners, and no losers. Though our final entry here won't surprise anyone in the slightest (it is, without a doubt, his most legendary scene... no way around it), we're only interested in celebrating, not critiquing. Here's to you, Mr. Hauer, and here's to all of the moments you gave us.