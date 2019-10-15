Latest Stories

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
WIRE Buzz: Rogue One's Tony Gilroy boards Cassian Andor series; Arrow drops S8 Batman tease; more
Ryan Reynolds
John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds becoming Imaginary Friends for Paramount fantasy comedy
OpenAI Rubiks Cube Robot Hand
Disembodied cyborg hand can solve a Rubik’s Cube using scary smart AI
Neil Patrick Harris
WIRE Buzz: Neil Patrick Harris plugs into Matrix 4; Heather Graham makes a Stand; more
Deadpool
Credit: 20th Century Fox
Ryan Reynolds visits Marvel Studios HQ and kicks up instant Deadpool chatter

Josh Weiss
Oct 15, 2019

Just yesterday, we were talking about the odds of Deadpool entering the MCU now that Disney owns Fox. As if hearing the buzz and not wanting to be left out, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he had stopped by the California headquarters of Marvel Studios for ... something. And in true Reynolds fashion, the quips started flying.

"Auditioned for the role of 'Anthony Stark.' Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taser escorted me to the ground," wrote the actor in an Instagram post that showed him standing in front of the Marvel Studios logo.

Beyond that, we don't know whom he met with (if he did indeed meet with anyone) or why. Naturally, however, the internet is going Deadpool crazy, wildly speculating that Reynolds was there to broker the Merc with a Mouth's entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there's been no confirmation of any kind, why would Ryan, the man responsible for championing Wade Wilson on the big screen, be visiting the central hub of the Marvel movie machine? At the very least, we all have circumstantial evidence to indulge in a wee bit of theorizing, right?

"Oh man, so they cancelled you in person huh? Made you fly all that way! So sad!" wrote the character's co-creator, Rob Liefeld, in the comments section. Working with writer Fabian Nicieza, Liefeld helped bring Deadpool (especially his look) to life at Marvel Comics.

Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder the cab driver in both Deadpool films, simply responded with three open-mouthed emojis.

Throughout the whole Disney-Fox merger frenzy, Reynolds has remained a good sport. When the deal was confirmed in the winter of 2017, he good-naturedly tweeted a photo of Deadpool being escorted out of a Disney theme park. As the merger approached, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that there was no reason not to continue the franchise, so long as the marketing was clear and denoted the R-rated nature of the series.

Whether good ol' DP returns via a third installment, an X-Force team-up, or an MCU crossover (hopefully with Tom Holland's Spider-Man), no one will be sad to see him play off the rest of the Disney-owned Marvel characters. In fact, it would be a potty-mouthed dream come true — well, that's what Twitter thought when it decided to discuss and/or reply to Reynolds' post, in classic Deadpool style.

