San Diego Comic-Con organizers remain ‘hopeful’ that the con will go on

While the coronavirus is causing several film shoots, theme parks, and public events to shut down, the organizers of San Diego Comic-Con have announced that for now, SDCC 2020 is tentatively still on.

“To our amazing Comic-Con and WonderCon fans: We understand how difficult the current climate has been for all of us and appreciate your continued support through these trying times,” said an announcement posted on SDCC’s official Twitter page. “No one is as hopeful as we are that we will be able to celebrate #SDCC2020 together come July.”

The announcement went on to say: “As we continue to monitor the situation with local authorities, we will post updates on our social channels! Until then, remember: ‘A hero is an ordinary individual who finds strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.’ — Christopher Reeve”

So, for now at least, the organizers of the giant annual event are “hopeful” that they will still host the massive annual celebration of all things geek at the San Diego Convention Center from July 23-26 (with Preview Night on July 22). But that could still all change, as we know all too well. (The San Diego Convention Center is currently being used as a temporary homeless shelter to help the city's social distancing policy during the pandemic.)

Several fan conventions, including Emerald City Comic Con, E3, and Ace Comic Con, have recently been canceled due to health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Comic-Con International made the decision to postpone WonderCon in Anaheim, which was scheduled to run from April 10-12, and is yet to be rescheduled.