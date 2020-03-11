E3 becomes the latest con to call game over due to coronavirus concerns

Following the same suit as Emerald City Comic Con and SXSW, annual video game conference E3 has officially been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus, Variety was able to confirm today.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” the Entertainment Software Association, which produces the event, said in a statement published by the outlet.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation," continued the statement. "We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today."

Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

ESA will now reach out to exhibitors and attendees with refund protocols. While the in-person experience is no longer moving forward, the Association is looking into "an online event to showcase industry announcements and news in June," writes Variety.

The annual gaming expo (considered by many to be the San Diego Comic Con for video game nerds) was originally scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center between Tuesday, June 9 and Thursday, June 11.

Along with cons, the coronavirus issue has also affected movie releases, prompting studios like MGM and Sony to delay theatrical releases for No Time to Die and Peter Rabbit 2. In addition, Niantic canceled a Pokémon GO fan gathering in St. Louis, while Quibi put the kibosh on its red carpet rollout.

Disney and Marvel are sticking to their guns by not postponing Mulan or Black Widow (at least for now). Nevertheless, filming for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Prague has been shut down.