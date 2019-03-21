Latest Stories

Schoolhouse Rock

Schoolhouse Rock! makes the grade, gets added to National Recording Registry

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 21, 2019

The Library of Congress is ready to Rock the house.

The 2018 inductees into the government's National Recording Registry have been announced, comprising songs and albums that have been selected for preservation based on their cultural and historical significance. This is a similar process used for films and, more recently, video games.

Among those selected for preservation are Schoolhouse Rock!, the famous educational animated sing-along shorts that first aired on ABC in the early 1970s. Some of the most well-known compositions from the program are "Conjunction Junction," "I'm Just A Bill," and "Rufus Xavier Sarsaparilla."

The list also includes Cyndi Lauper's iconic 1983 album, She's So Unusual. In addition to featuring "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," the album is also known for "Time After Time," which played during the final scene in Season 2 of Netflix's Stranger Things

“The National Recording Registry honors the music that enriches our souls, the voices that tell our stories and the sounds that mirror our lives” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in an official statement. “The influence of recorded sound over its nearly 160-year history has been profound and technology has increased its reach and significance exponentially. The Library of Congress and its many collaborators are working to preserve these sounds and moments in time, which reflect our past, present, and future.”

Past inductees to the registry include: A Charlie Brown ChristmasSweeney ToddThe Rise and-Fall of Ziggy-Stardust and the Spiders from Mars2000 Years with Carl Reiner & Mel Brooks, and Sesame Street: All-Time Platinum.

Check out the complete National Recording Registry list.

