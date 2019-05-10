WIRE Buzz: Scoob collars Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs; She-Ra powers up with Geena Davis; more

Marky-mark it down: The new Scooby-Doo movie’s ensemble cast is growing, and it’s bringing a pair of big names to an already talent-heavy lineup.

Mark Wahlberg and Jason Isaacs have reportedly signed on for voice roles in Warner Bros.’ upcoming animated film, the first big-screen showing for everyone’s favorite sleuthing Great Dane in 15 years.

Deadline is reporting that Wahlberg (Transformers: The Last Knight) and Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery) will join the cast of the new film, simply titled Scoob, alongside already-announced actors Frank Welker (Scooby-Doo), Will Forte (Shaggy), Zac Efron (Fred), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Tracy Morgan (Captain Caveman), and Kiersey Clemons (Dee Dee Skyes).

Both actors appear to be taking on roles that draw deep on Hanna-Barbera’s comics roots. Wahlberg will reportedly play superhero Blue Falcon; while Isaacs will get to be Dick Dastardly — the movie’s main booby-trapping baddie, who goes everywhere with his scraggly sidekick Muttley (think of Muttley as the anti-Scooby-Doo). Even if you don’t recall Dick Dastardly from the old-school ‘toons, you may recognize his most famous catchphrase: “Drat, drat, and double-drat!”

Directed by Scooby-Doo veteran Tony Cervone and produced by Chris Columbus, Charles Roven, and Allison Abbate, Scoob will strap into the Mystery Machine for a new big-screen caper slated to arrive in theaters May of 2020.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has already been a big hit for Netflix, and now the animated series is drawing on some serious star power for an upcoming recurring guest role — and a rugged new hero — when Season 3 (which reportedly now has a firm premiere date) arrives.

Via Deadline, DreamWorks Animation has drafted Oscar winner Geena Davis to voice the character of Huntara, leader of the wild and desolate Crimson Waste. As Huntara, Davis will “reluctantly” team with Adora and the rest of the heroes on a quest — presumably one that could span multiple episodes.

Noelle Stevenson, executive producer on the Emmy and GLAAD-nominated series, also reportedly revealed another huge piece of She-Ra news alongside Davis’ new role — and that’s when the new batch of episodes will power up at Netflix. Via Collider, Stevenson told a panel audience at the Bentonville Film Festival this week that Season 3 will be heading to the platform on Aug. 2.

Universal Pictures’ Blumhouse adaptation of The Invisible Man has reportedly picked up an on-screen foil for star Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), with the addition of Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time) as a character who looks up to Moss’ bereaved Cecilia as a mentor.

Reid’s character, Sydney, encounters Cecilia and finds her appearing to struggle to create a normal life in the wake of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide, reports Deadline.

But Sydney — herself orphaned after her mother passed away — grows increasingly freaked out by the erratic events that seem to follow Cecilia around the house, and begins to suspect there’s something wrong as Cecilia grows more and more convinced that her ex is still close by.

Directed by longtime James Wan collaborator Leigh Whannell (Saw), no release date has been set for The Invisible Man — a standalone feature freed from the once-planned, now-scrapped “Dark Universe” of Universal monster movie tie-ins.