Scooby-Doo! goes full Dungeons & Dragons in exclusive trailer for 'The Sword and the Scoob'

The Scooby-Doo! franchise enters Mark Twain/Gary Gygax territory with The Sword and the Scoob, a brand-new (and medieval) Mystery, Inc. adventure that brings a rare time travel element into the series. The film is very much an homage to A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court.

SYFY WIRE is pleased to exclusively present the first trailer for the original film, which arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment early next year. When Scooby (Frank Welker), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), Daphne (Grey Griffin), Velma (Kate Micucci), and Fred (Welker) travel to jolly ol' England, they come face-to-face with the evil sorceress known as Morgan le Fay (Griffin), who, using the magic of Stonehenge, transports them back to the age chivalrous knights, spell-casting wizards, and fire-breathing dragons.

There, they meet King Arthur Pendragon of Camelot, whose appetite is as legendary as his sword, Excalibur. When Shaggy is suddenly kidnapped by Morgan, Arthur inducts Scooby, Fred, Daphne, and Velma into the Knights of the Round Table, relying on them to stop the witch and save his throne.

Check out the trailer — which contains A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Easter egg — below:

Video of Exclusive Trailer: Scooby-Doo! : The Sword And The Scoob | SYFY WIRE

"The soul and the quality and the acting is so incredible now. The layers and the complexity of this family. We are so tight and have been together so long, it really is a remarkable crew to work with. I say that in all honesty," Welker, who has voice Fred and Scooby since the IP first began in the 1960s, said at NYCC back in October. "We're very supportive of each other. I think the talent, the soul, and the mind that this group brings together has created the ultimate Scooby family. I'm just delighted to be a part of it."

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob goes on sale from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment in early 2021.