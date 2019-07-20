SDCC 2019: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer reaction

Snootchie Bootchies from San Diego!

New York may be the city that never sleeps, but during Comic-Con, San Diego is non-stop! As part of our ongoing SYFY WIRE Con After Dark, we're examining the most meta trailer to come out of Comic-Con: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot!

Filmmaker Kevin Smith and his pal Jason Mewes originated their titular roles as Silent Bob and Jay all the way back in Smith's 1994 directorial debut, Clerks. Years before the MCU, Smith had his own View Askewniverse, which meant that his characters crossed over into nearly every film he made. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot appears to be more of a direct sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, but the trailer contains characters from several other Smith films. Even former Batman, Ben Affleck, is reprising his role as Holden McNeil from Chasing Amy!

One of the things we noticed in this trailer is an apparent callback to Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs. There are also a ton of celebrity cameos as well, including a holographic Chris Hemsworth, which we're totally fine with!

As much as we're looking forward to the film, we do have to wonder if time has passed the View Askewniverse by. No joke, it's been 13 years since the last film, Clerks II, and it remains to be seen if Jay and Silent Bob can still bring in a wide audience. But we're rooting for them either way!

For more details and snap judgments about the trailer, check out the entire video!