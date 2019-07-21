SDCC 2019: Seth MacFarlane on The Orville Season 3 and Apollo 11's 50th birthday

Seth MacFarlane's sunny space opera series The Orville won't enter orbit for its third season until late next year but hopes are sky high for another slightly twisted take on the episodic sci-fi adventure genre when the entire crew returns.

MacFarlane announced Saturday at the Emmy-nominated show’s SDCC 2019 panel that Season 3 will swap broadcast destinations and air exclusively on Hulu instead of Fox, its previous home for the first two seasons. Fresh episodes are expected to launch on Hulu at the end of 2020.

Credit: FOX

SYFY WIRE shared a moment with MacFarlane during SDCC to chat about the influences of Star Trek on The Orville, opportunities for the show to slip into unoccupied entertainment space, what faithful fans can expect in the highly-charged Season 3, and the historic and cultural importance of marking the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11's lunar landing.

Have a watch and tell us if you're digging MacFarlane's addictive spacefaring series and looking forward to the new season in 2020.

Video of Seth MacFarlane: Fans Are Better Than Emmys | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Additional material by Jeff Spry.