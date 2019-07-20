SDCC 2019: Terminator: Dark Fate extended trailer reaction

Latest Stories

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 20, 2019
Bolstered by the commercial clout of executive producer James Cameron and directed by Deadpool's Tim Miller, Paramount's Terminator: Dark Fate is poised to bombard theaters on November 1 like a Skynet saturation strike, but viewers of the first trailer have been fooled before and remain apprehensive on what will actually be delivered.

Terminator Dark Fate

This sixth Terminator installment, and first in a freshly planned trilogy, stars Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, Arnold Schwarzenegger as a revamped T-800, Edward Furlong as John Connor, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Gabriel Luna as the REV-9 android, and Mckenzie Davis as a hybrid cyborg name Grace. The R-rated direct sequel to 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day will erase the events of Terminator 3, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys in an attempt to breathe new life into a sagging franchise seemingly bent on self-destruction.

A brash new Terminator: Dark Fate extended trailer was unleashed at the SDCC 2019 pop culture pageant on Thursday, sporting alternate footage from the original teaser ... and fan enthusiasm seems to be definitely on the upswing. But let's have SYFY WIRE Editor-In-Chief Adam Swiderski, Jackie Jennings, and Jordan Carlos weigh in on revelations from the official panel and break down its more salient points to see if Terminator 6 measures up to its better brothers.

Robot overlords? Hamilton versus assassin androids? Furlong's return? Arnold's aging? And will urinals rise up against humanity? Dive into the discussion, then chime in with your thoughts in the comments.

