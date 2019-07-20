SDCC 2019: The Witcher trailer breakdown

If you’re still experiencing Game of Thrones withdrawal, it won't be for long.

SYFY WIRE's Jordan Carlos, Jackie Jennings and Ziwe Fumodh have already left Westeros behind now that we have a trailer for upcoming Netflix fantasy series The Witcher. Based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski that were adapted into a video game, it legit looks like the game just came to life.

As if you needed more incentive to binge-watch it later this year, it stars who else but Superman (otherwise known as Henry Cavill) in the titular role of a monster hunter who needs to join forces with a princess and a sorceress to make it through a realm where people can be more evil than things that go bump in the night.

Did we mention Cavill pulled a Tom Cruise and did all his own stunts? If it was ever possible to be more ripped than Superman, it is now, because he Instagrammed a shot of his side that showed off muscles nobody even knew existed. All that swordfighting really worked some magic.

Video of Witcher Trailer Breakdown | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Not only that, he grew his own wig. For real. That's the actor's own hair, dyed silver to make him look exactly like the character in the video game.

Geralt of Rivia could be Cavill's best character yet. He was intense in The Tudors and physical as Superman, but Geralt, who is kind of like an alt-verse Jedi born into monster-slaying, combines those elements into something otherworldly and totally badass.

Are you ready to commit to more high fantasy? It seems that everyone is trying to ride GoT's dragon after the series finale — don’t forget Amazon's upcoming Wheel of Time series — but how can you not want to get totally lost in a show about sorcery and dangerous beasts?

If you want to see Henry Cavill take on a giant tarantula, keep watching.

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.