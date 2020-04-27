Pepper Potts has a bit of a blind spot when it comes to remembering Bucky Barnes

As CEO of Stark Industries, Pepper Potts is a busy woman who doesn't remember every single person she meets on a daily basis — Bucky Barnes included. Though you'd think that metal arm would stand out a bit, right?

Recently appearing on The Jess Cagle Show, actor Sebastian Stan dredged up a memory of when he introduced himself to Gwyneth Paltrow (a fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe vet) for the third time at a Couture fashion show in France last year. Despite a brief mention on Instagram, we've never heard the full story before.

"We were at this event, and especially at some of the fashion events, for me, I sort of feel a little bit out of my element," the actor said. "I try to kind of stick to myself. I'm not like that guy that goes up to people and is like, 'Hey! How are you? Here's who I am.' It just doesn't feel right. I was there with a friend and they were like, 'Oh, look! Gwyneth is here. You know someone here.' And I was like, 'I don't know if we really worked together.'"

Video of Sebastian Stan - The Jess Cagle Show interview

While Pepper and Bucky did both appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, neither character actually shared the screen together, unless you count Tony Stark's funeral in the latter. However, the two actors ended up posing for a picture together at the Couture event, and that's when Stan capped off his trilogy of introductions.

"So, I guess we got thrown in that group photo and I was like, 'Hey, by the way, it's Sebastian.' I think she sort of just gave me this look. I was like, 'From Avengers, we've met.' And then the picture was taken ... It was just like a weird moment," Stan continued. "I was like, 'My God, I introduced myself to this poor woman a third time and she must think I'm just this crazy person.'"

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

As we learned last summer, Paltrow has a bit of a track record when it comes to "forgetting" that she was in certain Marvel projects like Spider-Man: Homecoming. A few months later, she addressed the issue, stating: "It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother." Which, hey, is a fair enough excuse — we don't all have time to mainline 23 super-flicks, and Paltrow is a busy woman.

Stan returns to the MCU in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The spinoff series (showrun by Malcolm Spellman) was scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this August, but it'll probably be delayed after its European shoot in Vienna was canceled amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.