Surprise! Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film just wrapped shooting

Most film and TV productions are still scrambling to catch up after the coronavirus pandemic delayed, postponed, and otherwise made life difficult for large groups of people to put art on film. But even that couldn't stop the MCU machine from rolling ever forward. After suffering a production halt earlier this year, superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has wrapped production.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton's movie about martial arts master and chi channeler Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) stopped filming back in March, then resumed in early August. The film, which built sets in Western Sydney, looks to be Marvel's first film with expansive Asian representation on both sides of the camera. The cast includes stars like Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung and, though the plot is still under wraps, the movie looks to subvert some of the racist tropes suffered by the character during his early comic days.

But first things first: they had to finish filming the movie. And Cretton and team did, seemingly over the weekend. Both Liu and Cretton posted celebratory pictures on Instagram to document the occassion.

Take a look:

"We made a baby!!!" Liu wrote in the caption to the picture of him and his director. "We can’t wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months..." Cretton simply wrote "WE. ARE. WRAPPED." Now that filming is done, fans can expect to learn much more about all things Shang-Chi in the coming months.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to hit theaters on July 9, 2021.