Shazam! reels in hilarious Aquaman gag in new international trailer

Shazam! has been showing nothing but positive signs as it nears its release into the DC film universe, with impeccable early buzz and tons of great, surprisingly hilarious trailers. Nobody expected the DCEU to ever get this funny. Now superhero fans have another few snippets of director David F. Sandberg’s film to appreciate as the movie's international trailer shows off some new segments and, of course, some new jokes.

The trailer, which kicks off with an intro from the actors greeting a Chinese audience, shows some footage we’ve seen already, but then features more of the climactic battle between Shazam (Zachary Levi) and Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) taking place over the city. And then DC’s newest solo film offering, Aquaman, gets its own small roast at the end.

Check it out:

Video of Shazam! Chinese Exclusive Trailer

After deconstructing the very idea of two superpowered beings speaking to each other at a normal indoor volume while a mile apart in the middle of the sky (and giving fans a few hummed bars of the John Williams Superman score), the film goes back to when Shazam and his friend Frederick Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) are testing out his unknown powers. This time, it’s by talking to fish.

Who would want to talk to fish? Oh, I don’t know, perhaps the hero whose symbol is on Freddie’s shirt. Aquaman will never live down his underwhelming powers, it seems, even with his DCEU reimagining. We’ll see if the burns continue when he and Shazam actually meet.

But first we have to meet Shazam, which we will when the film hits theaters April 5.