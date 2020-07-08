WIRE Buzz: 'She Dies Tomorrow' trailer; Peninsula to Shudder; Fantastic Fest canceled

A trippy SXSW 2020 selection that’s getting a release via NEON has dropped its first horror-tinged trailer. She Dies Tomorrow, written and directed by Amy Seimetz, takes the premise of impending doom beyond its Happy Death Day trappings by making the main character’s delusions of death literally contagious. Remember that whole videotape thing with The Ring? What if that didn’t even need a ghost, and was mostly psychological?

Amy (Kate Lyn Sheil) is frankly just having a hard time — as are the people around her — as things spiral through horror into the pitch-black comedy residing underneath it. Just watch the trailer and you’ll understand.

Take a look:

Video of SHE DIES TOMORROW - Trailer

How’s that for a self-fulfilling prophecy?

She Dies Tomorrow’s cast includes Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Chris Messina, Katie Aselton, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Josh Lucas, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and Michelle Rodriguez.

She Dies Tomorrow hits drive-in theaters on July 31, then heads to On Demand on Aug. 7.

Next, the highly anticipated follow-up to Korean zombie hit Train to Busan is coming stateside with a theatrical and streaming release. Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula expands the original’s premise beyond its Snowpiercer-like public transit confines and sees a world dominated by the undead — and one fighting back in a myriad of awesome, gruesome ways.

According to Deadline, the Cannes selection which sees director Yeon Sang-ho return, is coming to North American theaters later this year, as well as horror streamer Shudder. The film’s already dropped some impressive footage, showcasing a soldier (Gang Dong-won) entering into overrun territory (four years after the events of the original) for a bounty mission.

Peninsula hits theaters on Aug. 7, then will stream on Shudder in 2021.

Finally, those holding out hope that the year’s later film festivals would still go on despite the coronavirus pandemic have suffered another blow: Fantastic Fest 2020 isn’t happening.

The Austin-based, genre-focused film festival announced its cancelation on its official site, starting the process of “refunding filmmaker submission fees and offering refunds to badge holders.” Those with badges may also choose to roll theirs over to 2021.

The film fest was considering many options in the lead-up to this decision, its statement says, including a socially-distanced theatrical experience, but the virtual version touted by some fests and conventions simply wouldn’t “capture the spirit of Fantastic Fest.”

Those behind the fest are still looking towards some kind of online experience for their audience, but there won’t be an official Fantastic Fest until Sept. 24 - 30, 2021.