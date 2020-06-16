Latest Stories

David Koepp
WIRE Buzz: David Koepp doing 'Yard Work' for Audible; Image's Descender down with TV; more
Battlestar Galactica: Razor
Battlestar Galacticast: Revisiting 'Razor'
Ecco the Dolphin
Ecco the Dolphin's creator wants a movie for the alien-fighting, nature-loving hero
EndeavorRX
Play your medicine! FDA leveling up with first prescription video game
Peninsula screenshot
Credit: Well Go USA
Peninsula's first full trailer shows the expanding, zombified world of Train to Busan

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jun 16, 2020
Yeon Sang-ho's 2016 zombie spectacular Train to Busan was a delightful blend of Snowpiercer confinement, wild undead action, and clever writing. Now his follow-up, Peninsula — which fans saw a teaser of back in April — is expanding the world to a desolated, ravaged wasteland of post-apocalyptic madness and hordes of the living dead. That means arena combat of living vs. dead, vehicular mayhem, and a new cast of characters that are going to have to band together to survive.

Yeon and Park Joo-Suk penned the script, which sees a soldier (Gang Dong-won) entering into overrun territory on a very lucrative mission that quickly goes awry. Along the way his team runs into lawless gangs of survivors, some tech-savvy kids, and a bloody tangle of inventive zombie situations.

Take a look:

Cars and assualt weapons beat out improvised train survival any day. Fighting that big zombie rat king thing in the arena, however? Pass. This next step in the South Korean franchise looks like it's taking its cool premise and turning it into The Fast and the Furious but with zombies. And honestly, that sounds perfectly awesome. Fingers crossed The Rock shows up.

Peninsula still doesn't have a U.S. release date, though the Cannes 2020 official selection aims to open in France in August.

