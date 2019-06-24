Kevin Feige explains why Spider-Man: Far From Home wraps up MCU's Infinity Saga

Next week, Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will wrap up for good with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. We've known for months now that the post-Endgame sequel to Homecoming would be the final installment in Marvel Studios' "Infinity Saga," but thanks to some new comments from Kevin Feige, we know why.

Just in case you haven't seen Endgame yet, please be warned that the following quote does contain major, MAJOR spoilers for the fourth Avengers movie!

"We’ve been working for many years on Infinity War and Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Those were the films that were culminating the entire Infinity Saga of the MCU," he told an international outlet (via ComicBook.com). "As we were working on Endgame, we realized that the true end of the entire Infinity Saga, the final film of Phase 3, had to be Spider-Man: Far From Home, because—spoiler—we lose Tony Stark [played by Robert Downey Jr.] at the end of Endgame. And the relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark is so special over the five films that Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in the MCU, that we needed to see where his journey went and [to] see, 'How does Spider-Man step out of the shadow of his mentor, Tony Stark and become the true hero that he was always meant to be?' It’s for that reason that Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are essentially two pieces of the same story, and it’s not over yet until Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios/Disney

Directed by the returning Jon Watts, Far From Home takes Peter abroad for a Eurotrip with some of his high school friends like Ned (Jacob Batalon), Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori), and MJ (Zendaya). What should be a nice break from fighting crime in New York turns into an epic adventure to save the world with some help from Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who claims to be from an alternate version of Earth.

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Martin Starr (Mr. Harrington), and J. B. Smoove (Mr. Dell) make up the supporting cast of characters.

Since the story takes place "across the pond," Watts looked to some of the most influential Europe-based road trip films for inspiration. Some of his biggest cinematic muses were National Lampoon's European Vacation, Gotcha!, and, of course, Eurotrip.

Spider-Man: Far From Home wall-crawls into theaters everywhere Tuesday, July 2. Early reactions to the movie have been incredibly positive and buzz-worthy.

If reports from last week are to be believed, Avengers: Endgame will be rereleased in theaters this weekend with never-before-seen footage during the end credits.