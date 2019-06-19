Spider-Man: Far From Home first reactions: Has Marvel spun the perfect summer movie?

Well, the wait for Spider-Man: Far From Home may have just gotten a whole lot harder. With Spidey’s European adventure getting its first preview showing for the press, the early reactions are beginning to trickle out on social media — and it looks as if we may be headed toward the perfect summer Marvel movie that finally can take our minds off those bittersweet farewells in Avengers: Endgame.

While critics won’t be able to weigh in with proper reviews for a few more days, it’s not hard to tell what they’re already thinking about Far From Home, based on a cascade of glowing Twitter reactions. We already knew from Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Avengers films that Tom Holland has a jubilant and lighthearted way of endearing Peter Parker to fans, and Far From Home sounds like the kind of movie that knows just what to do with all that feel-good energy.

Check out this totally spoiler-free sampling of what early viewers are saying about Spidey's latest adventure in MCU — and get ready to hear plenty of extra shout-outs to Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, Zendaya as MJ, and the rest of Marvel’s fun cast:

Following right on the heels of the events in Endgame, Peter is still mourning Tony Stark’s death when he decides to take a trip to Europe with his high school pals. But even in a completely different neighborhood, trouble arises (of course it does!) and Peter gets called back into action by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) — with a heavy double-recruitment effort thanks to Mysterio, who shows up from an alternate Earth to report that the Elementals pose a threat to both his world and ours.

Starring a cast of both Marvel newcomers and veterans, including Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), J.B. Smoove (Mr. Del), and Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home slings into theaters everywhere starting July 2.