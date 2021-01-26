What the Floop?! 'Spy Kids' reboot in the works with Robert Rodriguez back in charge

The beloved Spy Kids franchise is coming back thanks to a partnership between writer-director Robert Rodriguez and Spyglass Media (the company behind next year's fifth Scream movie). Deadline reports that the two parties have joined forces to reimagine the property about adolescent secret agents who thwart plots of world domination.

Rodriguez is reportedly taking an active role in the reboot as writer and director of the next installment. While Spyglass owns the IP, Skydance will oversee the project, with Gary Barber (Glass) and Peter Oillataguerre (No Time to Die) serving as executive producers. No plot details were made public at this time, but Deadline writes that the story will revolve around "the activities of a multicultural family."

To date, Rodriguez has written and directed all four Spy Kids films that were released between 2001 and 2011.

Credit: Dimension Films

The first three installments (Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over) centered around the Cortez siblings — Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) — who discover that their parents (played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) are actually operatives for the OSS (Organization of Super Spies). The fourth entry, All the Time in the World, featured a brand-new cast, although Vega and Sabara did reprise their iconic characters in supporting roles.

All four movies have collectively made over half a billion dollars at the global box office. Along with the The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005), the films cemented Rodriguez’s knack for whimsical, larger-than-life storytelling. And despite being aimed at younger audiences, the long-running franchise has always attracted a great deal of acting talent, such as Robert Patrick, Tony Shalhoub, Steve Buscemi, Bill Paxton, Alan Cumming, Cheech Marin, Ricardo Montalbán, Mike Judge, Danny Trejo, Sylvester Stallone, Jessica Alba, Joel McHale, and even George Clooney.

An animated TV series created by F.M De Marco, Spy Kids: Mission Control, has two available seasons on Netflix.

Rodriguez recently returned to his stylistic Spy Kids roots with We Can Be Heroes, a family-friendly homage to the superhero genre that is currently streaming on Netflix, which already provided the green-light for a sequel. The filmmaker, who directed an episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, is also executive producing The Book of Boba Fett.

Last spring, Vega and Sabara reconnected for a virtual reunion that drove the internet crazy.