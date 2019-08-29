Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney World is now open, and it filled to capacity in less than 12 parsecs

After months of high anticipation, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, finally opened its doors to the general public earlier this morning — like 4 a.m. early. And like its sister park Disneyland in Anaheim, California, the second Black Spire Outpost filled up to capacity within a matter of minutes, according to WFTS, a local ABC affiliate station in Tampa Bay.

When the park's "virtual queuing system" went live a little after 6 a.m. EST this morning, hundreds of people put down their names to get an assigned time when they could visit Batuu. For context, the current wait to partake in the Smuggler's Run ride on the Millennium Falcon stands at 180 minutes, per the My Disney Experience app, as of 11:30 a.m. (When WFTS first blasted out its report about the opening, the wait time actually stood at a whopping 300 minutes — aka five freakin' hours. Crazy, right?)

Among the attendees was Brittany Almeida, who came to Orlando with her 11-year-old son from Massachusetts. Getting to Disney World's Hollywood Studios early (4 a.m., to be exact), they entered Galaxy's Edge at 4:30 a.m. and were able to enjoy Smuggler's Run by 6 a.m.

"We had a blast," Almeida told WFTS. "I honestly think [the staff] did a fantastic job."

Another Galaxy's Edge attraction, Rise of the Resistance, won't open at Disney World and Disneyland until Dec. 5, but early buzz surrounding it has been extremely positive from members of the press who got a sneak peek this week. The parks have also been making headlines due to the fact that the special "thermal detonator" soda bottles sold there have been banned by the TSA.

You can learn all about Batuu and the Black Spire Outpost in a brand-new Star Wars book written by Delilah S. Dawson.