Star Wars: The Clone Wars once again labels clones as property [Jabba the Pod 2.10]

Clone trooper Echo rescued!

Well, he's been found, to be more accurate. Anakin, Rex, and the Bad Batch got in and retrieved the clone that was presumed to be dead... now they all have to escape from the Techno Union in the latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Wat Tambor, the slimy boss of that weird robotic conglomerate is most displeased, as he claims that his property has been stolen. It's enough to make you scream at your television — first off, Echo is a prisoner of war. Second, clones aren't the property of anyone. They are people, no matter how they came to be. They aren't the property of the high and mighty Republic, and they certainly don't belong to the ridiculous Mr. Tambor.

Tragic pawns would be a more likely (and unfortunate) title for them.

All of this and more is discussed on the latest episode of SYFY WIRE's podcast about all things Star Wars, Jabba the Pod. The Clone Wars continue to be saved, but there's also talk of Padme's pregnancy, Anakin being oblivious, and some revelations (but not really) from the novelization of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Join our heroes (Caitlin Busch, Matt Romano, and Brian Silliman) as they fly on the wings of Keeradaks. Listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

