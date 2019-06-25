5 actually legit fan theories about Stranger Things 3

Since Stranger Things first took off as a beloved series and meme generator in summer 2016, fans all over the world have awaited each new installment with bated breath. Stranger Things 3, aka Stranger Things Season 3, is the first time we’ll see the gang outside of a school context. It’s summertime, baby, which can only mean plenty of teenage shenanigans... and, y'know, new monsters. This is Hawkins we’re talking about.

Discerning exactly what will happen in an upcoming movie or new season of a show is now an internet pastime, with fans dissecting trailers and zooming in on every pixel of a new poster to look for hints or Easter eggs. And because of the space Stranger Things occupies on the internet, it seems fair to say it gets more attention than most of its peers. This results in an enormous amount of theorizing and debating over what could happen next.

Netflix has already dropped a ton of clues about Season 3, and while it's fair to assume the Duffer Brothers are looking to pull the wool over our eyes with some of these promos, there are some theories out there we can’t help but agree with. A lot of this stuff makes sense.

Others? Not so much. Anything about Hopper’s daughter, Sarah, beyond her being dead seems like a longshot at this point, though we mainly just wanna strike down any lingering theories about Eleven being Sarah. We know she's not. They are two different little girls. And the shady new journalist in town? Probably not one of the other numbered kids a la Eleven and Eight, as other mysteries can exist outside the MK Ultra experiments — though that doesn't mean he wasn't affected by them in some way.

Also, the rats in the promos being demodogs in disguise? Not so sure about that one, either. Though, there is another, far more plausible theory for the rats. Read on to find out more.