Superman's Cape, Knight Rider's KITT, and more sold at Hollywood: Legends and Explorers auction

Fans won’t be able to buy their super rare collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con this year like they wanted to, but it doesn’t mean you can’t buy them elsewhere.

This past weekend, Julien’s Auctions out of Beverly Hills, California held an event called Hollywood: Legends and Explorers. Vanity Fair reports over 900 collectible items sold from throughout Hollywood’s history. Some historical artifacts from the world of sci-fi and fantasy were among them. Let’s take a look at what made some lucky fan’s monthly credit card bill shoot up exponentially.

From Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey comes a spacesuit and helmet, worn by Keir Dullea during the film’s climax. The suit sold for $370,000.

Next is the mechanical cape Christopher Reeve wore during Superman, Superman II, and Superman III. No, this cape didn’t become makeshift wings like Superman’s friend in Gotham. The mechanics helped it get the perfect “Superman flow in the wind” look during filming. The Man of Steel trademark sold for $110,000.

For fans of both cars and 1980s television, look no further than the 1982 Pontiac Firebird, used as KITT from the series Knight Rider. It sold for $192,000 (weird that a cape only cost $80,000 less, but that’s collecting for you), and includes the signature of Michael Knight himself, David Hasselhoff.

Relative to the other items, a reasonable $28,200 would have won a fan a pipe used by the late Ian Holm during the filming of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

If you were among those who thought Netflix canceled Daredevil way too soon, for $11,520 dollars you can pretend to be the "Devil of Hell's Kitchen" with his billy club set.

For $12,800 each, someone received the sketches from John Williams' music to "Finale" and "The Asteroid Field" from The Empire Strikes Back.

You can follow Julien’s Auctions on Twitter to see what other historical items from the small and silver screen sold during this event.