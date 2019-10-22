Exclusive: It's a high-speed showdown in revved-up clip from Terminator: Dark Fate

A furious, high-speed car chase that features two cyborgs morphing and throwing heavy metal rods at each other can mean only one thing: welcome back to the world of The Terminator! And now we've got even more reason to be excited, as SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at the next big screen adventure.

The latest entry in the franchise (one that will pretend only the first two Terminator films exist), Terminator: Dark Fate is making ready to warp its way into your local cinema by way of one of those giant transport bubbles. It features Mackenzie Davis (Black Mirror, Blade Runner: 2049) as an advanced super-soldier from the future named Grace, protecting a young girl named Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) from a whole new liquid metal style cyborg threat named Rev-9, played by Gabriel Luna (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Rev-9 was not sent by Skynet – he was sent by a new entity called Legion.

One scene that has been glimpsed in the trailers features a high-octane battle between Davis and Luna, and today we're happy to premiere an exclusive clip of that battle from the film itself. Luna looks like a very formidable force of termination, but it doesn't look like Davis is backing off...far from it.

Take a look at the exclusive clip here:

Video of Terminator: Dark Fate - Exclusive Clip “Pursuit”

Davis does not look thrilled when she sees Luna morph his way through that windshield, but thankfully she won't be alone in this fight. Not seen in this clip (but definitely seen in the film) is Arnold Schwarzenegger returning as the T-800, as well as none other than Linda Hamilton, back with a vengeance as Sarah Connor. Connor and Grace will join forces to protect Reyes, and their paths will eventusally cross with the T-800...who may turn out to be their last best hope.

That said, Davis and Hamilton together seem like more than a match for Mr. Ghost Rider. The problem, though, is that this film almost certainly has more tricks (and villains, and terminators) up its sleeve. Sarah Connor has successfully averted Judgement Day in this film...but what/who is Legion? Better have all hands on deck.

Directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron, Terminator: Dark Fate will unleash itself on Nov. 1.