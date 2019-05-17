WIRE Buzz: The Batman's rumored rogues gallery; Rescue Rangers director; more

Now that director Matt Reeves' The Batman is circling in on Robert Pattinson (perhaps) to star, let's talk about which villains will be showing up.

The upcoming relaunch of the Batman franchise was a topic in THR’s latest Heat Vision newsletter. According to their unnamed sources, The Batman is rumored to have anywhere between two and six(!) villains show up. One of those villains will be Oswald Cobblepot, better known as The Penguin. It’s also hinted at very strongly that Catwoman will be making an appearance as well.

The Penguin was last seen on the big screen in 1991's Batman Returns, played by Detective Pikachu inspiration Danny DeVito. On the small screen, Robin Lord Taylor played the character over Gotham's five seasons.

Catwoman has also multiple screen incarnations, in Batman Returns, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, followed by Anne Hathaway's portrayal of Selena Kyle in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. The character was also a mainstay on Gotham, played by Camren Bicondova up until the series finale when Lili Simmons took over the role.

Given that Reeves is still reportedly tinkering with the script, no casting announcements have been made at this time.

The Batman is expected to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Next up, Disney's Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers feature has landed its director.

Akiva Schaffer, who's probably best known as one-third of the musical comedy act The Lonely Island, will helm the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be a live-action/animation hybrid, as well as a meta and self-referential comedy.

The two chipmunks have been part of the Disney catalog of characters since the early 1940s, but gained a huge following in 1989 when Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers debuted in syndication. Though the upcoming film shares a title, it's being reported that it will not be a detective agency story or an origin story.

Schaffer has written, directed, and co-directed a number of meta and off-kilter comedies, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saturday Night Live, as well as Lonely Island's own feature film, 2016's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. So, it sounds like he'll be a good fit for the role.

At this point, it's unclear if the film will see a conventional theatrical release or end up as a Disney+ exclusive.

Finally, Elijah Wood's horror/comedy Come to Daddy has been acquired by Saban Films, as reported by The Wrap.

The film follows a 30-something guy (Wood) who goes to visit his estranged hermit father.

"Come to Daddy’s horror and comedy mix is perfectly balanced and creates a wonderfully wild atmosphere that’ll keep audiences guessing – all the way through," said Saban Films president, Bill Bromiley, in a statement.

The film marks the directorial debut of schlock producer Ant Timpson. Toby Harvard wrote the film, based on an idea of Timpson's. The film had its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last month.