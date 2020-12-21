The 11 most important pieces of Star Wars canon we learned in The Mandalorian Season 2

More like Manda-LORE-ian, am I right? Hahahaha! Is this thing on? OK.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian left fans with a bucket of Star Wars lore and connections that proved bigger than a Krayt Dragon. Pretty much every chapter gave us something new, brought someone back, or turned a concept on its head. It was a lot. A whole lotta lore, make no mistake!

How does one steam it all down to the 11 biggest points of interest? Who knows, but here we go anyway. These are the 11 new (or revived) bits of canon that really stick out, the ones that seem like they will have huge ramifications for future episodes of the series, as well as the million other Star Wars series, movies, books, comics, and games currently being made. These connections also enhance the movies and shows that we've already seen, which may be the biggest gift of all... not counting cold hard cash stuffed in a pillowcase. That's the best gift.

Strap on that jetpack, scrub that bantha's tooth, and swig that spotchka. Time to boat on in.

**WARNING: From this point forward, there will be spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2. All of it. If you are not caught up on the full season, then get outta here, Dewey! You don't want this! Get OUTTA here!**