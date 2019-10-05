Latest Stories

Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: MCU Infinity Saga set to cost everything; Viz announces Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker manga; DC's next YA slate revealed
resistance reborn star wars cover
Tag: Movies
We got our first glimpse at Star Wars after Rise of Skywalker at NYCC
next
Tag: TV
NYCC: neXt creator Manny Coto teases his grounded, high-concept sci-fi thriller
The Walking Dead Season 10
Tag: TV
Braaaaiiiins! AMC digs up world premiere of The Walking Dead Season 10 at NYCC 2019
Keanu Reeves in The Matrix (1999)
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros.
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

The Matrix: Writer Zak Penn says Wachowski sequel just one of two Matrix projects at WB

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 5, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

News that we’d be getting a fourth installment in the genre-defining The Matrix series pretty much melted the internet when the word came down from Warner Bros. back in August. But that sequel, from co-creator Lana Wachowski and returning Keanu Reeves as Neo, apparently isn’t the only Matrix project that the studio could move on.

Writer Zak Penn, who’d been working on some kind of Warner Bros. Matrix project for years before the announcement of the new Wachowski sequel, took to Twitter this weekend to clarify that the new movie isn’t simply an evolved version of his project, but that it’s a completely separate thing. In other words, all the reports we’ve been getting all this time about Penn’s Matrix project appear to still be on target — and they reflect a project we still know virtually nothing about.

More The Matrix

The Twilight Zone Burgess Meredith
WIRE Buzz: The Twilight Zone to theaters for 60th birthday; Keanu Reeves teases Matrix 4; and more
Keanu Reeves in The Matrix (1999)
With The Matrix 4 coming, let's talk about how the first movie is a trans allegory

That last bit is especially notable: “Lana Wachowski is directing a sequel that i did not work on, but cant wait to see. Neither of them are reboots.” Earlier reports about the creative team for the announced sequel indeed don’t mention Penn as part of the writing team, which includes award-winning novelist Aleksandar Hemon, Cloud Atlas author David Mitchell, and Wachowski herself.

A veteran sci-fi writer with credits that range from X-Men to The Avengers to SYFY’s own Alphas series, Penn himself has long maintained that whatever it is he’s been up to in the Matrix playground won’t emerge (if it ever does) as a reboot. So his latest remarks fall right in line with the longer arc of his history on WB’s other mystery Matrix project — at least what little is known of it.

We know far more, though, about what we might as well start unofficially calling Matrix 4. Not only is Reeves back on board, but so is Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, with the other half of the Wachowski creative duo, Lilly Wachowski, evidently sitting out any credited involvement in this new sequel. Original Matrix trilogy concept artists Geof Darrow and Steve Skroce (who provided storyboards for the earlier films) also are returning to lend the sequel what we assume should be a franchise-familiar look.

We don’t yet know when we’ll be re-entering The Matrix with Reeves and Moss, but we know, at least in theory, that the sequel isn’t the only point of entry that Warner Bros. might offer us. If the studio shares more news of Penn’s other Matrix project, we’ll be sure to follow the white rabbit and share every detail we know.

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Matrix
Tag: Zak Penn
Tag: Lana Wachowski
Tag: The Wachowskis
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: Warner Bros.

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: