The original wizard rock duo, Harry and the Potters, is back [Ep #90]

Jordan Zakarin
Jun 21, 2019

Wizards, prepare to rock once again.

This week, The Fandom Files is joined by Joe and Paul DeGeorge, the brother duo behind the wizard rock band Harry and the Potters. They began the group in 2004, while waiting for new Harry Potter books from J.K. Rowling, and 15 years later they are still making music. In fact, over a decade of playing their rotation Hogwarts-inspired hits, the duo has just released Lumos, their first album in 13 years.

The DeGeorge brothers spoke with us about the heady early days of couch surfing and waiting for new Potter books, how they built the genre, and why they decided to finally record and release a new album of originals. Plus, they discuss what they do when they're not wearing their robes and how their lives have changed since they were teenagers playing kids' birthday parties.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!

