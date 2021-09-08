Exclusive: 'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco has finished script for a sixth 'Purge' movie

Like an annual holiday on which all forms of crime are legal for a period of 24 hours, The Purge franchise knows no limits. Chatting with SYFY WIRE over Zoom on Wednesday, series creator James DeMonaco exclusively revealed that The Forever Purge might not be the end of his dystopian vision of the future (co-produced by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse).

"I just finished a script. I just finished a new one," he said. "If the cinema gods want it, if the audience wants another one, I think we're ready. I think it's fun... I hate to say it's a 'fun' Purge, but it definitely returns more to what 2 and 3 were. I say that because there's a potential that I would direct [six] because Grillo might be coming back. But again, we don't know what the future will bring ... It's hard to say, but it is written and everybody seems to be happy with the craziness that unfolds."

MCU veteran Frank Grillo appeared in the first two sequels — The Purge: Anarchy (2014) and The Purge: Election Year (2016) — as LAPD officer, Leo Barnes. During an interview from earlier in the summer, DeMonaco admitted that a sixth film would be "all about the Leo character" if he's lucky enough to get it made. "I hope that Leo comes back," he continued. "That’s the goal. When I came up with Purge 6, he was the center of the idea. I’m hoping that we get to do that with him."

While speaking with us, DeMonaco also explained why he believes The Purge movies fall into "a strange genre" that mixes several different sensibilities at once. "People call it 'horror' [but] I don't think it's straight horror. People always use the word 'horror' and I'm like, 'Ehhh, it's kind of action, dystopian, sci-fi, thriller, horror.' It's a combination of genres."

The Forever Purge arrives on digital platforms next Tuesday, Sep. 14. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release the film on 4K Blu-ray, and DVD Tuesday, Sep. 28. See below for the additional features:

Alternate storyboard opening

Deleted scene

Collapsing the System: Behind The Forever Purge — Go behind the scenes to witness the stunts, explosions, and chaos on the set of The Forever Purge.

Creeptastic Wardrobe — A mostly daytime, never-ending Purge mixed with a western theme called for a whole new twist on Purge wardrobe and masks

Theatrical trailer

Video of The Forever Purge - Official Trailer [HD]

(Universal Pictures & SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal)