Audible's The Sandman: Act II awakens James McAvoy, David Tennant, Jeffrey Wright & more dreamy stars

Neil Gaiman has had a lot of new projects lately. Just yesterday, in fact, he announced that he and Douglas Mackinnon are showrunning an Amazon series adaptation of his novel, Anansi Boys. He’s also working on Season 2 of Good Omens, and there’s that Netflix adaptation of The Sandman, the groundbreaking graphic novel Gaiman wrote for DC Comics.

Netflix isn’t the only one adapting The Sandman, however. Audible has already done an audio drama of the first part with a star-studded cast that included James McAvoy as Morpheus (aka Dream), Michael Sheen as Lucifer, Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven, Kat Dennings as Death, and Miriam Margolyes as Despair. The production did so well that Audible is releasing a second one, appropriately called The Sandman: Act II.

Credit: Audible / DC

This follow-up project sees the return of McAvoy and the others named above, as well as some dreamy new voices.

The new actors to the Audible Sandman universe are (DEEP BREATH): Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as Destiny, Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) as Orpheus, Brian Cox (X2: X-Men United) as Augustus, Emma Corrin (Pennyworth) as Thessaly, John Lithgow (Pet Sematary) as Emperor Joshua Norton, David Tennant (Good Omens) as Loki, Bill Nighy (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest) as Odin, Kristen Schaal (BoJack Horseman) as Delirium, Kevin Smith (Masters of the Universe: Revelation) as Merv Pumpkinhead, Bebe Neuwirth (Jumanji) as Bast, Joanna Lumley (Paddington 2) as Lady Johanna Constantine, and Niamh Walsh (Good Omens) as Nuala.

Check out Audible’s announcement on Twitter about Lithgow and Tennant's involvement below. Audible's Twitter account also has a whole thread on the cast, new and old, here.

The first part of the audio drama came out in July 2020 and was on the top of The New York Times Best Seller Audio fiction list for two months. With the addition of these new voices to the cast, it seems likely that Act II will do similarly well. Dirk Maggs, who directed Act I, is back again for Act II. Gaiman is also reprising his role as narrator for Act II, and also serves as creative director and co-executive producer for the project.

The Sandman: Act II will debut Sept. 22, 2021 on Audible. You can pre-order it here.