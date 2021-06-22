'The Suicide Squad' unveils fresh look at James Gunn's madcap DC mayhem

Audiences have less than two months to go until they're able to feast their eyes on James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (out in early August). Part sequel and part reboot, the DC flick promises to be a complete departure from the version of Task Force X depicted in David Ayer's Suicide Squad movie released five summers ago. Even with returning members like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), you should still be prepared for Gunn to take the titular team to "another level," per Kinnaman.

For one thing, there's a ton of fresh faces with the addition of villains-turned-heroes like Idris Elba's Robert DuBois, aka Bloodsport, who takes center stage in one of the new production pics released today, as well as in the film's latest over-the-top trailer, which is running as an ad right now on YouTube (so we're unable to run it here for the time being).

Judging by the latest footage, Bloodsport seems to be the emotional crux of the film. On the one hand, he's a cold-hearted killer who managed to put Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet (pretty badass, wouldn't you say?). But on the other hand, he has an emotional vulnerability for his daughter, Tyla (Storm Reid), which makes him malleable to Waller.

Check out new looks at the revamped Squad in the gallery below...





Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics Credit: Warner Bros. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics hide thumbnails show thumbnails

While Warner Bros. has yet to fully confirm if Starro is one of the main antagonists, the aforementioned trailer goes a long way in confirming that theory with a reveal of the team's suicidal mission: destroy all traces of evidence related to something called "Project Starfish." Any severity contained within the situation is immediately undercut when one of the team members brings up the fun fact that "starfish" is sometimes used as a euphemism for — *checks notes* — a human sphincter.

Luckily, Bloodsport won't be alone in his effort to bring Project Starfish tumbling down. In addition to the returning characters mentioned above, Mr. DuBois also has the participation of crude and insane baddies like Peacemaker (John Cena), T.D.K. (Nathan Fillion), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), The Thinker (Peter Capaldi), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Sol Soria (Alice Braga), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Savant (Michael Rooker), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), and King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone, mo-cap by Steve Agee).

Just don't get attached to any single antihero. As Gunn admitted in the past, the studio gave him a blank check to kill everyone and anyone.

"This is the Suicide Squad through the vision of James Gunn,” producer Peter Safran said during an interview with Total Film. “It’s very much The Dirty Dozen meets Guardians Of The Galaxy. The reason that the studio was so keen to do this with James is to get that great thing he brings to the table — the comedy, the heart, the action, the look... He had a very specific vision for the film, which he pitched from day one as a 1970s war caper movie."

The high-profile project has already spawned a Peacemaker spinoff for HBO Max, which is currently shooting in Canada. Once he's done playing around in the DC sandbox, Gunn will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to start filming this year in anticipation of its May 2023 release.

The Suicide Squad infiltrates theaters and HBO Max Friday, Aug. 6.