The Tick’s Ben Edlund and Griffin Newman wager on Season 3 and the hero's cryptic origins

Season 2 of Amazon Prime's adaptation of The Tick hasn't even premiered yet, but we're already looking toward the series' exciting future.

If Amazon decides to renew the show for a third season, what would the plot look like? Creator and co-showrunner Ben Edlund opened up about it exclusively to SYFY WIRE, offering his predictions on what might be in store.

"[A third season] would begin to, I think, further [expand] the world, more and more superheroes, more and more supervillains, more fun," he said. "We keep a lot of the idea of the mystery of The Tick, but that’s a longer story than we meant to tell in the course of the second season, so more [revelations] would drop... It’s kind of a big story, actually, as odd and crazed as that may sound. It’s sort of based on revelations about these guys that are yet to come, so I’m really hopeful that we keep rolling this thing forward."

Arthur Everest (Griffin Newman) and The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) Credit: Amazon Prime

One of the show's main actors, Griffin Newman (who plays The Tick's sidekick, Arthur Everest), also weighed in on where a new season would take these characters. Like Edlund, he too feels that the eponymous hero (currently played by Peter Serafinowicz) and his murky backstory are ripe for exploration.

"[Ben] kind of knew what the big story he wanted to get at was," Newman explained to SYFY WIRE, teasing that Edlund "has figured out who The Tick is, and where The Tick comes from, and why The Tick and Arthur came together in the way that they did. The Tick’s origin has always been the mystery in every version of the show and in the comics, the cartoon, all of it. He’s always existed as this sort of given in a universe; he has no alter identity. You don’t even know if it’s a suit or if it’s his body."

The Tick returns for its second season on Amazon Prime on April 5. For a sneak peek at the new season, check out this exclusive clip. The cast will be appearing at WonderCon in Anaheim, California, this weekend.